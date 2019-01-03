Sylvan Lake hockey product Kadey Rosie commits to NAIT

17-year-old Rosie will join the Ooks on the ice for their 2019-2020 season.

Sylvan Lake product Kadey Rosie will join the NAIT Ooks on the ice for the 2019-2020 hockey season.

The 17-year-old committed to the Ooks with an official signing in December.

“I was really excited to join the team and just have that whole experience with my family and friends to support me [and for it] to finally come true,” said Rosie, “it was really exciting to see my dream come into action.”

Rosie says she made her decision after she toured the NAIT campus and practiced with the Ooks adding she “really liked the environment.”

“The team was really friendly and kind and the coaches were really supportive,” said Rosie.

The student-athlete also liked how the school is like a tight-knit community.

The honours student currently attends Notre Dame High School in Red Deer, but will be transferring back this semester to H.J. Cody School to graduate with the people she grew up with.

As an Ook Rosie is hoping to be a part of the MRI and sonography program and is awaiting an acceptance after completing the interview process.

“MRI kind of includes my interest and love for physics as well as my wanting to help people,” explained the life-long athlete.

Rosie was only six-years-old when she hit the ice for the first time and chose to wear No. 7 to represent her soon-to-be age.

She says she does not think she will be able to continue to wear the number next year at NAIT, but whatever number she ends up with it doesn’t matter.

“I just like the way I feel on the ice and the team environment, as well as the skill and personal aspect of it… it’s really exciting,” said Rosie, who also played volleyball throughout high school.

Rosie grew up playing in Sylvan Lake as a Laker before becoming a West Central Wildcat with the Sylvan Lake female hockey program.

The forward has been with the Red Deer Sutter Fund Chiefs program for the past four seasons, and has been with the Midget AAA Chiefs for the last two seasons.

Rosie says she is looking forward to the competition and to play at the next level of hockey with the Ooks in 2019-2020, as well as more gaining experience with those girls and learning new things.

As far as competitive play goes, Rosie’s will probably come to an end after university.

“It’s kind of difficult as a woman to play after college, there’s a couple of national teams, but no, I feel like after university I’ll probably just settle into my job and play casually after that,” commented Rosie.

Rosie’s advice for the younger generation of girls looking to play at the university level is to continue to pursue their dreams by working hard throughout their hockey careers and their summers.

Follow Kaylyn Whibbs on Twitter

@kaylynwhibbs

kaylyn.whibbs@sylvanlakenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter