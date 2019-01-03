Sylvan Lake’s Kadey Rosie has committed to play the 2019-2020 hockey season with the NAIT Ooks. The 17-year-old currently plays with the Red Deer Sutter Fund Chiefs Midget AAA team. Photo submitted.

Sylvan Lake hockey product Kadey Rosie commits to NAIT

17-year-old Rosie will join the Ooks on the ice for their 2019-2020 season.

Sylvan Lake product Kadey Rosie will join the NAIT Ooks on the ice for the 2019-2020 hockey season.

The 17-year-old committed to the Ooks with an official signing in December.

“I was really excited to join the team and just have that whole experience with my family and friends to support me [and for it] to finally come true,” said Rosie, “it was really exciting to see my dream come into action.”

Rosie says she made her decision after she toured the NAIT campus and practiced with the Ooks adding she “really liked the environment.”

“The team was really friendly and kind and the coaches were really supportive,” said Rosie.

The student-athlete also liked how the school is like a tight-knit community.

The honours student currently attends Notre Dame High School in Red Deer, but will be transferring back this semester to H.J. Cody School to graduate with the people she grew up with.

As an Ook Rosie is hoping to be a part of the MRI and sonography program and is awaiting an acceptance after completing the interview process.

“MRI kind of includes my interest and love for physics as well as my wanting to help people,” explained the life-long athlete.

Rosie was only six-years-old when she hit the ice for the first time and chose to wear No. 7 to represent her soon-to-be age.

She says she does not think she will be able to continue to wear the number next year at NAIT, but whatever number she ends up with it doesn’t matter.

“I just like the way I feel on the ice and the team environment, as well as the skill and personal aspect of it… it’s really exciting,” said Rosie, who also played volleyball throughout high school.

Rosie grew up playing in Sylvan Lake as a Laker before becoming a West Central Wildcat with the Sylvan Lake female hockey program.

The forward has been with the Red Deer Sutter Fund Chiefs program for the past four seasons, and has been with the Midget AAA Chiefs for the last two seasons.

Rosie says she is looking forward to the competition and to play at the next level of hockey with the Ooks in 2019-2020, as well as more gaining experience with those girls and learning new things.

As far as competitive play goes, Rosie’s will probably come to an end after university.

“It’s kind of difficult as a woman to play after college, there’s a couple of national teams, but no, I feel like after university I’ll probably just settle into my job and play casually after that,” commented Rosie.

Rosie’s advice for the younger generation of girls looking to play at the university level is to continue to pursue their dreams by working hard throughout their hockey careers and their summers.

Follow Kaylyn Whibbs on Twitter

@kaylynwhibbs
kaylyn.whibbs@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sylvan Lake’s Scott McDermott gets closure at World Championships

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake hockey product Kadey Rosie commits to NAIT

17-year-old Rosie will join the Ooks on the ice for their 2019-2020 season.

A No Landfill Disposal Facility in the future for Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake and Fogdog Energy Solutions have formally signed a Master Services Agreement

PHOTOS: Gaming day at the Sylvan Lake Library

Children could drop by the library on Jan. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for some games.

Looking back on 2018

Mayor Sean McIntyre looks back on the events of 2018 in Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake fashion designer preparing for fashion show in Vancouver

Sally Sandusky is working with Raw Artists for her upcoming show

China just landed on the far side of the moon

Scientists have already declared China’s ambitions to send nuclear-powered rockets into space

Blackfalds RCMP investigate commercial B & E with a shot fired

Two suspects entered Burnt Lake gas station and attempted to gain access to the ATM

Ponoka RCMP investigate thefts and break-ins

In one file, suspects entered a home and stole the keys to a vehicle while the homeowner was inside

Blackfalds RCMP officer and single mom passes away after battle with breast cancer

GoFundMe set up for Officer Jamie Carswell’s son Lincoln

Manitoba owners aim for world’s largest snow maze

Possibly the most Canadian thing you’ll see all year

Ponoka RCMP searching for missing pregnant First Nations woman

Police say 24-year-old Nikita Rabbit went missing around the Centennial Centre Jan. 2

Michael B. Jordan, Ben Stiller among Golden Globe presenters

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will host the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards

New Congress, same old impasse over Trump’s wall

The new Congress convenes Thursday with Democrats and leader Nancy Pelosi taking majority control of the House

Apple warning of weak sales in China sends US stocks sinking

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 600 points about an hour into trading

Most Read