Sylvan Lake hosts hundreds of Highland dancers for competition

More than 120 dancers from across Alberta came to Sylvan Lake over the weekend for the Red Deer Region Highland Dancing Association’s Open Competition. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News
A highland dancer performs the fling, Feb. 8. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News
The dancers who performed were accompanied by live bagpipe music, provided by two pipers. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News
The eighth annual Open Competition was a day long event, hosted at the multi-campus gym at Ecole Fox Run School. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News
The afternoon portion of the competition began with a fling. Other dances performed during the competition included the Sword, Jig, Pas de Basques and Seann Tr. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

The Red Deer Region Highland Dancing Association hosted its eighth annual Open Competition in Sylvan Lake, Feb. 8.

The day-long event say more than 120 highland dancers converge on Ecole Fox Run School.

The competition was broken up into two segments, the morning and afternoon, with different dances performed in each. The morning had three categories; primary, beginner and novice. The afternoon segment was for intermediate and premier dancers.

The dancers performed to live music provided by a musician playing the bagpipes. There were two adjudicators, both hailing from British Columbia, who judged and adjudicated each performer.

The Loree Martin-Vellner Memorial Cake Walk was also a part of the competition. Separate from the main competition, the cake walk perform a choreographed four step piece. Winners of the cake walk received a ribbon and cake.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian women’s basketball team punches its Olympic ticket with win over Sweden

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake hosts hundreds of Highland dancers for competition

The eighth annual Red Deer Region Highland Dancing Association Open Competition was Feb. 8

Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest going to be bigger than before

The annual festival will take place in Sylvan Lake over the Family Day weekend, Feb. 14-17

Sylvan Lake snowboarders jumping through competition season

Silas Lehr and Solomon Wynnyk have a few competitions lined up for this season

Sylvan Lake’s Visitor Pay Parking on budget in 2019, despite cold summer

The money borrowed to implement the program was also paid off with the 2019 revenue

Sylvan Lakers cheer their way to Walt Disney World

The girls’ team, Ivy League, received a bid to the Cheerleading World Championship on Jan. 26

VIDEO: ‘Parasite’ wins best picture at Academy Awards

Bong Joon Ho’s satire took best director, best original screenplay and best international film

Canada ready to offer more help to China amid coronavirus outbreak, Trudeau says

Most cases of the new coronavirus are mild, but the respiratory illness can be deadly in some people

Princess Cruises confirms new Canadian coronavirus case aboard Diamond Princess

Seven cases of the virus have also been diagnosed in Canada, four in British Columbia and three in Ontario

On 10th anniversary of Vancouver Olympics, public figures reflect on mixed legacy

Despite Olympic Village going into receivership, Games brought Canada Line, safer Sea-to-Sky Highway

Names in the mix: an updated list of potential Conservative leadership contenders

Deadline to register as a candidate is Feb. 27

Ins and outs of travel insurance amid novel coronavirus outbreak

There are now more than 31,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus

Police had no right to seize hidden bedside camera from Airbnb condo in Toronto, judge says

The decision effectively ended the voyeurism prosecution of the Toronto condo owner, Michael Chow

Provincial tensions with federal government easing, Kenney, Moe suggest

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Saskatchewan’s Scott Moe acknowledge the post-election cold front

Opening proposal: Alberta wants 24,000 government staff to take pay cut

The 24,000 employees also include administration and support staff as well as conservation workers

Most Read