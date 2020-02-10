Sylvan Lake hosts hundreds of Highland dancers for competition

The Red Deer Region Highland Dancing Association hosted its eighth annual Open Competition in Sylvan Lake, Feb. 8.
The day-long event say more than 120 highland dancers converge on Ecole Fox Run School.
The competition was broken up into two segments, the morning and afternoon, with different dances performed in each. The morning had three categories; primary, beginner and novice. The afternoon segment was for intermediate and premier dancers.
The dancers performed to live music provided by a musician playing the bagpipes. There were two adjudicators, both hailing from British Columbia, who judged and adjudicated each performer.
The Loree Martin-Vellner Memorial Cake Walk was also a part of the competition. Separate from the main competition, the cake walk perform a choreographed four step piece. Winners of the cake walk received a ribbon and cake.