Sylvan Lake hosts hundreds of Highland dancers for competition

More than 120 dancers from across Alberta came to Sylvan Lake over the weekend for the Red Deer Region Highland Dancing Association’s Open Competition. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News A highland dancer performs the fling, Feb. 8. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News The dancers who performed were accompanied by live bagpipe music, provided by two pipers. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News The eighth annual Open Competition was a day long event, hosted at the multi-campus gym at Ecole Fox Run School. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News The afternoon portion of the competition began with a fling. Other dances performed during the competition included the Sword, Jig, Pas de Basques and Seann Tr. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

The Red Deer Region Highland Dancing Association hosted its eighth annual Open Competition in Sylvan Lake, Feb. 8.

The day-long event say more than 120 highland dancers converge on Ecole Fox Run School.

The competition was broken up into two segments, the morning and afternoon, with different dances performed in each. The morning had three categories; primary, beginner and novice. The afternoon segment was for intermediate and premier dancers.

The dancers performed to live music provided by a musician playing the bagpipes. There were two adjudicators, both hailing from British Columbia, who judged and adjudicated each performer.

The Loree Martin-Vellner Memorial Cake Walk was also a part of the competition. Separate from the main competition, the cake walk perform a choreographed four step piece. Winners of the cake walk received a ribbon and cake.