Sylvan Lake Lions celebrate accomplishments with year-end awards

The Sylvan Lake Lions commemorated their success in the 2021 season with an end-of-year awards ceremony at the NexSource Centre on May 6.

Sylvan Lake Minor Football Association offers four age categories: Tigers (ages 9-10), Bears (ages 11-12), Lions (ages 13-14) and HJ Cody Lakers (Grades 10 to 12).

Out of 28 Lions, 13 will move to the high school program for the 2022 season. The Lions team will also be joined by 15 Bears.

“We were very impressed with the work that they put in. The players were very focused on being league champions and succeeding as a team,” said Lions head coach Geoff Rambaut.

The two-hour ceremony acknowledged award recipients and featured highlight game videos.

During the 2021 season, the Lions bagged the central Alberta nine-man league championship title and several players were chosen to the All-Star team for central Alberta. The event also recognized team award winners for the best trainer, assistant, offensive coordinator and line coach among others.

The minor football season runs from August through to November with a spring camp starting May 24.

While the banquet previously offered meals and was hosted in November pre-pandemic, the uncertainty around COVID-19 regulations lead to an altered celebration this year.

Disturbances to the supply-chain network during COVID-19 have also affected the association’s capabilities to source the required equipment.

Registrations for all four minor football teams took place on May 5, with some spots still available for the Lions and high school Lakers categories. The Bears and Tigers have a wait list until the association can source more equipment.

Anyone looking to register or for more information visit the Sylvan Lake Minor Football Facebook page or the association website at www.slmfa.com.