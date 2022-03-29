Sylvan Lake Bantam Lions name all-star selections

The Sylvan Lake Bantam Lions quarterback Jace Martins has been named the Central Alberta Bantam MVP based on his performance in the the 2021 season. Submitted photo

After an undefeated season in the Central Alberta Bantam League in 2021, the Sylvan Lake Lions recently announced their all-star roster from the season.

“These young men helped to lead the Lions to our fifth straight league final since 2016,” said Geoff Rambaut, Lions head coach for the Sylvan Lake Minor Football Association.

The team selects a group of players after season-end as representatives to the annual all-star banquet hosted by the league.

While the banquet was cancelled due to COVID-19, the all-star players were recognized for their hard work and resilience throughout the season.

“It’s always hard to pick a small group of athletes to represent a championship team. When a team is as dominant throughout the season as we were, you’re drawing on every individual to help the team succeed.”

Tyson Scanland, Jack Orich, Jayden Mclean, Kohen Blair, Ozzy Koller, Kingston Pritchard, Cohen Giannelli-Prideaux and Cole Belcher are this season’s all-stars.

“Every kid contributed through four months of after school practices and game film sessions and applied that learning to success on field performance.”

The Lions went undefeated through the 2021 regular season. They beat the Olds Huskies to advance to the CAFL finals where they defeated the Rocky Mountain House Rebels by a final score of 46-8 on Nov. 6.

Registrations for the 2022 Sylvan Lake Minor Football season will take place at the H.J.Cody High School on May 5 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Follow the Sylvan Lake Minor Football Facebook page for further information and updates.