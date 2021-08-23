Sylvan Lake Mariners to host a five-team 18U provincial championship tournament, Aug. 27 to 29

The action starts 9 a.m. Friday when the host Mariners take on the Stettler Storm

Even though the Sylvan Lake Gulls seasons is over, baseball fans can cheer on another local team this weekend at Pogadl Park in Sylvan Lake.

Sylvan Lake Mariners host a five-team 18U provincial championship tournament, Aug. 27 to 29.

The Calgary Expos take to the field against the Barrhead Orioles at noon.

The Stettler Storm and High Prairie Sauce later battle it out at 3 p.m. and the Mariners play host to the Orioles to round out the day at 6 p.m.

The Mariners will also host High Prairie at 3 p.m. on Saturday and play the Calgary Expos at noon Sunday.

Championship rounds start at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Games are free to attend and team representative Tom Austen says the Mariners would love to see support from the local community at the event.

