Jordan Coady speeds away from a trailing Didsbury Charger in the Sylvan Lake midget Buccaneers’ game June 15. Coady was credited for a goal and four assists in the game at the NexSource Centre. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake Midget Buccaneers secure playoff spot

The Midget Buccs defeated the Didsbury Chargers 11-6 on June 15 to close out regular season play

The Sylvan Lake Midget B1 Buccaneers sailed to victory in their final regular season game.

The Buccs won 11-6 over the Didsbury Chargers on June 15 at the NexSource Centre to finish regular Central Alberta Lacrosse League play fifth in the standings.

Through the first period the Buccs and the Chargers remained even in scoring drives, leaving the teams at 2-2 after the opening frame.

Gavin Halvorson, from Bryer Silljer, opened the second period with Buccs’ goal number three, but it was quickly answered with two goals from the Chargers.

The Buccaneers battled back with two of their own to pull ahead to a 5-4 advantage going into the second intermission.

The Chargers scored shortly after the third period opened, but the midget Buccs kicked into high gear and scored six goals.

The Chargers managed to sneak one last goal in during the flurry of Buccaneer goals bringing the final score to 11-6.

Graeme Simpson led the Buccaneers in goals with three. Simpson found the back of the net twice in the first period then once again in the third.

He was followed closely by Gavin Halvorson and Drayton Sinclair, who scored two goals each.

The scoring list was rounded out by Jordan Coady, Bryer Silljer, Jake Serhan and Dodge Belanger.

The midget Buccaneers finished the regular season with a record of three wins, six losses and three ties.

The effort was enough to land the Buccs a spot in the playoffs.

The Buccs will face the Innisfail Phantoms Midget B1 on the road June 19.

Gavin Halvorson battles with a member of the Chargers for possession of the ball on June 15. Halvorson scored two goals and was credited for one assist in the Buccs’ final regular season game. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Dryden Rudkin goes up against a defending Charger to help a fellow Buccaneer carrying the ball. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Drayton Sinclair keeps the ball out of Chargers possession at the NexSource Centre on June 15. Sinclair scored two of the midget Buccs’ 11 goals against the Didsbury Chargers. Photo by Kaylyn Whibba/Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake Yettis clinch league's top spot

