Reuben Braitenback runs the ball down the field and breaks multiple tackles along the way. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake Minor Football teams put up a collective 223-point shutout

The Lakers, Lions and Bears all had shutout games over the weekend

It was a stand-out weekend for Sylvan Lake Minor Football, with all three teams stomping out the competition.

The Lakers, Lions and Bears all had shut-outs, with a combined goal total of more than 200 points.

“…The Lakers, Lions and Bears did something that has never been done before in our associations existence,” the Sylvan Lake Minor Football Association wrote on their Facebook.

In total, the three teams amassed a total of 223 points.

The H.J. Cody Lakers were the first to take to the field the evening of Sept. 13. playing against the Drayton Valley Warriors

Playing on Friday the 13th didn’t seem to scare the Lakers who grabbed hold of the ball and didn’t let go.

The game ended with a score of 99-0.

The Lakers set the pace for the Lions and Bears to follow.

Playing the following morning, the Lions took to the field on Sept. 14 against Rocky Mountain House and ended with another shut out.

The score clock read 49-0 for the bantam team, with the announcer remarking the Sylvan Lake team was “on fire” and “unstoppable.”

Following the lead of the older teams, the pee wee Bears bulldozed over Drumheller.

The shut out weekend ended with the Bears winning over the Titans 75-0.

“Sylvan Lake Minor football is looking strong and mighty this season!” the SLMFA wrote on Facebook.

The Lakers are away for their next game. They will take on the Ponoka Broncs on Sept. 19 with kickoff at 4:30 p.m.

The Lions are also on the road, they aim to continue the shutout in Olds on Sept. 21.

The Bears are on a bye this week, and will continue their momentum at home on Sept. 28 when they take on Rocky Mountain House.

 

Gavin Halvorson attempts to break a tackle after being passed the ball late in the second quarter of the Sept. 13 game against Drayton Valley. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake

Previous story
Red Deer Rebels drop preseason tilt to Tigers 5-3

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Terry Fox Run sees largest turnout ever

The annual run took a new course, starting at Lighthouse Park, going along Lakeshore to Jarvis Bay

Women’s Wellness Retreat and Wellness Expo returning to Sylvan Lake

The 16th annual event and its accompany expo will be held at the NexSource Centre next weekend

Three Sylvan Lakers compete at World Wake Surfing Championship

Sara Tallon, Derian Halsey and Hayden Becker competed in the championship in Utah, Sept. 5-7

Sylvan Lake’s rainbow crosswalk defaced with homophobic message

The crosswalk was repainted Thursday morning to remove traces of the spray-painted words

Western Canadian Baseball team, stadium coming to Sylvan Lake

The Town announced they are finalizing an agreement to have a WCBL team in the future sports park

VIDEO: Liberals make child care pledge, Greens unveil platform on Day 6 of campaign

Green party leader Elizabeth May unveils her party’s platform in Toronto

National weather forecasters predict average fall, cold winter

The Weather Network says precipitation will about average in most parts of Canada

‘The pain didn’t stop:’ Study looking into slow concussion recovery in youth

Some kids struggle for weeks or even months

Conservatives promise tax cut that they say will address Liberal increases

Scheer says the cut would apply to the lowest income bracket

Fewer trees, higher costs blamed for devastating downturn in B.C. forestry

Some say the high cost of logs is the major cause of the industry’s decline in B.C.

Federal food safety watchdog says batch of baby formula recalled

The agency says it’s conducting a food safety investigation

Red Deer Rebels drop preseason tilt to Tigers 5-3

Rebels fail to score after three first period goals

Canada Post has unfair advantage in distributing flyers: news group

Crown corporation argues newspapers, private operators deliver majority of flyers in Canada

Mounties lay secrets-law charges against one of their own

Cameron Ortis has been charged under the Security of Information Act

Most Read