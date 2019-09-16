Sylvan Lake Minor Football teams put up a collective 223-point shutout

The Lakers, Lions and Bears all had shutout games over the weekend

It was a stand-out weekend for Sylvan Lake Minor Football, with all three teams stomping out the competition.

The Lakers, Lions and Bears all had shut-outs, with a combined goal total of more than 200 points.

“…The Lakers, Lions and Bears did something that has never been done before in our associations existence,” the Sylvan Lake Minor Football Association wrote on their Facebook.

In total, the three teams amassed a total of 223 points.

The H.J. Cody Lakers were the first to take to the field the evening of Sept. 13. playing against the Drayton Valley Warriors

Playing on Friday the 13th didn’t seem to scare the Lakers who grabbed hold of the ball and didn’t let go.

The game ended with a score of 99-0.

The Lakers set the pace for the Lions and Bears to follow.

Playing the following morning, the Lions took to the field on Sept. 14 against Rocky Mountain House and ended with another shut out.

The score clock read 49-0 for the bantam team, with the announcer remarking the Sylvan Lake team was “on fire” and “unstoppable.”

Following the lead of the older teams, the pee wee Bears bulldozed over Drumheller.

The shut out weekend ended with the Bears winning over the Titans 75-0.

“Sylvan Lake Minor football is looking strong and mighty this season!” the SLMFA wrote on Facebook.

The Lakers are away for their next game. They will take on the Ponoka Broncs on Sept. 19 with kickoff at 4:30 p.m.

The Lions are also on the road, they aim to continue the shutout in Olds on Sept. 21.

The Bears are on a bye this week, and will continue their momentum at home on Sept. 28 when they take on Rocky Mountain House.