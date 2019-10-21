Sylvan Lake Minor Football teams undefeated in regular season

This is the first time in the organization’s history the three league teams have gone undefeated

All three of Sylvan Lake’s league teams went undefeated this regular season.

This is the first time in Sylvan Lake Minor Football (SLMF) history the feat has been made.

“I don’t think it’s something that gets done often in many cities or towns with minor football, so it’s pretty exciting,” said Jeremy Martins, assistant coach for the Sylvan Lake Bears.

Martins explained the success can be attributed to every one involved.

“We’ve got such an amazing core group of coaches in Sylvan Lake that know what they’re doing and have played the game themselves,” said Martins, adding the managers also do their part.

On the field, he added, the three teams have rosters filled with good athletes from the peewee level all the way up to high school football.

Through the excitement of the undefeated seasons lurks the beginning of playoffs, which has quickly became the focus of the three teams.

“All the teams are riding into this with high expectations, you know, they go out there and they practice and they play to win,” said Martins.

He added the believes all three teams have a good shot at claiming the championships in their respective leagues at the end of the year.

The HJ Cody Lakers will kickoff Sylvan Lake’s playoff runs at 3 p.m. as they host Camrose at HJ Cody Field on Oct. 25.

The Lions will host a visiting Drumheller team to start their playoff journey on Oct. 26. Game time is still to be determined as of publication.

The Sylvan Lake Bears will take a bye week and return to the gridiron for their playoff story next week on Nov. 2 at HJ Cody Field.

Martins says all three teams would love to have out to experience the winning atmosphere of SLMF.

“The more fans the better,” said Martins of attendance at the upcoming playoff games.

He explained the organization is hoping to recruit more players for the coming years and the undefeated season helps with exposure.

“Kids and athletes want to be part of winning teams and winning clubs and this is a good opportunity for kids to see the success that we have in football in Sylvan Lake and to come out and join their respective teams,” said Martins.

The HJ Cody Lakers line up for a convert against the Rocky Rebels in Rocky Mountain House. The Lakers washed up a 51-7 victory on Oct. 17 to wrap up their regular season and remain undefeated. Photo Submitted.

Jace Martins looks to rush through a hole to gain some yardage during the Bears’ game against the Terrapins on a sunny fall Saturday afternoon. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Jayden Mclean squares up to tackle a Drumheller Terrapin on Oct. 19. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News