Sylvan Lake Minor Football wrapping up season this weekend

The Sylvan Lake Minor Football Association (SLMFA) is preparing for season end with an entire day of games scheduled at H.J. Cody High School this Saturday. Sylvan Lake Bears (PeeWee), Lakers (High School), and Lions (Bantam) will be playing.

The first game of a central Alberta nine-man championship between Bears and Olds Huskies will begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by Central Alberta’s 12-man-row-league championship between Lakers and Stettler Wildcats at 1 p.m. The third game of central Alberta nine-man semi-final between the Lions and Olds Bulldogs Bantam will begin at 3:30 p.m.

Lakers head coach Jeremy Braitenback said, “It’s been a challenge for a number of reasons. Mostly trying to run a program during COVID and keep everybody safe and healthy has been a big challenge. But, it’s been well worth it.

“It’s been a really rewarding season and I hope that we can finish it with a big win on Saturday. We really appreciate the support from parents and fans this year.”

Braitenback said that while they received decent participation this season, it dropped about a quarter compared to past years.

“We have around 30 players for Lakers. Whereas that would be closer to 40 in other years. So, I think there is some reluctance to come out. Maybe because of COVID, but also because players took a year off last year and now just haven’t been motivated to return,” said Braitenback, adding, “We are very proud that our teams are very successful this year.”

