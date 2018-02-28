Sylvan Lake Nauticals at the NexSource Centre pool Top left: Sophie Ewanchuk, Elle Couture, Kierra Olineck, Isaac Bahler Bottom left: Travis Lorenz, Abbi Bahler, Reelan Baker Photo submitted

Sylvan Lake Nauticals show well at provincials

Seven swimmers competed in the Northern Short Course Provincials Feb. 23 - 25

The local swim club, Sylvan Lake Nauticals, competed in the Northern Short Course Provincials in Leduc Feb. 23 – 25.

With seven swimmers attending, everyone placed in the top ten in at least one event.

Abbi Bahler achieved Personal Bests in five of her events and top ten in three of them.

Isaac Bahler earned three Golds, two Silvers, one Bronze and top five in everything else.

Reelan Baker earned four Gold medals, four Silver medals and the 100m aggregate for 11 year old male swimmers.

Elle Couture earned two Golds, one Silver, one Bronze and top six in everything else.

Sophie Ewanchuk came home with one Silver, one Bronze and top ten in six other events.

Travis Lorenz achieved Personal Bests in all events and came out with two new provincial times.

Kierra Olineck achieved top ten in seven events and Personal Bests in five.

Since the opening of the NexSource Centre pool, the Nauticals have built up their team to over seventy swimmers.

