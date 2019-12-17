Sylvan Lake Peewee A Lakers tie with Red Deer

The Sylvan Lake Peewee A Lakers hosted the Red Deer Chiefs on Saturday afternoon.
The Chiefs made the trip to the NexSource Centre on Dec. 14 and went home with a 2-2 tie.
The Chiefs were the first to get on the scoreboard going ahead 1-0 after the first period.
Zachary Brayden-Morris scored the lone goal of the middle frame for the Lakers to tie up the game for the first time.
With six minutes left in the third period Brayden-Morris found the back of the Chiefs’ net once more to pull the Lakers to a 2-1 lead.
About three minutes later the Chiefs answered with a goal of their own leading to a tied game at the final buzzer.
The Peewee A Lakers hit the road on Dec. 21 to face Red Deer on their turf and will return home Jan. 11.