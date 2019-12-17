Sylvan Lake Peewee A Lakers tie with Red Deer

No. 12 Kennedy Sisson battles with a member of the Red Deer Chiefs during the Sylvan Lake Peewee A Lakers’ game on Dec. 14. Sisson is credited for two assists for the Saturday afternoon game. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Parker Small looks to keep the puck away from a visiting Red Deer Chief during the final period of the Saturday afternoon game on Dec. 14. The Sylvan Lake Peewee A Lakers tied with the Chiefs 2-2. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
No.19 Chase Heide maintains control of the puck behind the Chiefs’ goal on Dec. 14. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Zachary Brayden-Morris chases a puck down ice during the final frame of the Peewee A Lakers’ game against the Chiefs on Dec. 14. Brayden-Morris scored both goals for the Lakers on Saturday afternoon. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

The Sylvan Lake Peewee A Lakers hosted the Red Deer Chiefs on Saturday afternoon.

The Chiefs made the trip to the NexSource Centre on Dec. 14 and went home with a 2-2 tie.

The Chiefs were the first to get on the scoreboard going ahead 1-0 after the first period.

Zachary Brayden-Morris scored the lone goal of the middle frame for the Lakers to tie up the game for the first time.

With six minutes left in the third period Brayden-Morris found the back of the Chiefs’ net once more to pull the Lakers to a 2-1 lead.

About three minutes later the Chiefs answered with a goal of their own leading to a tied game at the final buzzer.

The Peewee A Lakers hit the road on Dec. 21 to face Red Deer on their turf and will return home Jan. 11.

