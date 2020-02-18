Max Harrison looks to steal the puck from Red Deer’s possession during the Sylvan Lake Peewee A Lakers’ game on Feb. 14. The Lakers came out with a 7-0 victory at the NexSource Centre. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake Peewee A Lakers wash over Red Deer

The Sylvan Lake Peewee A Lakers defeated Red Deer 7-0 at the NexSource Centre on Feb. 14

The Sylvan Lake Peewee A Lakers washed over a visiting Red Deer on Friday evening.

With a 7-0 victory over the Chiefs the Lakers lit up the score board at the NexSource Centre on Feb. 14.

An unassisted goal by Parker Small jumped started the game just 30 seconds after puck drop and was followed shortly after with a goal from Cameron Olson, assisted by Zachary Brayden-Morris and Kennedy Sisson.

The first period’s scoring drive came to an end with Austin Mori-Goodman, from Parker Small and Remy Painchaud.

Heading into the middle frame up 3-0, Laker Cooper Hartsook knocked back a power-play goal with the help of Max Harrison.

The final 20 minutes of the game saw three more Laker goals to bring the total to seven at the buzzer.

Fin Vermette, from Tyler McCulloch, was the first to sneak one past the Red Deer goalie in the third period.

About a minute later Sisson, assisted by Brayden-Morris and Olson, followed suit.

The final nail in the coffin came off the stick of Small, with help from Painchaud and Mori-Goodman with a little over 13 minutes left to play in the game.

Between the pipes Austin Trieber stopped all 33 shots taken by the Chiefs.

No. 6 Tyler McCulloch winds up for a shot on Feb. 14 as the Peewee A Lakers faced a visiting Red Deer. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Kennedy Sisson charges passed members of the Chiefs en route to the Red Deer goal on Friday evening. Sisson scored a goal for the Lakers and was credited with an assist on Feb. 14. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Fin Vermette reaches to maintain control of the puck on Feb. 14. Vermette is responsible for one of the Lakers’ seven goals on Friday. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

