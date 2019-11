Bergen Rieberger looks to make a shot on net against the visiting 3 C’s Coyotes at the NexSource Centre on Nov. 24. The Sylvan Lake Peewee Lakers - Red won 2-1 after a pair of late game goals. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News Camille Nielsen speeds towards the 3 C’s goalie to take a shot on net in the first period of play on Nov. 24. Nielsen is credited with the game winning goal during the Lakers’ home opener. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News Ryan Johnson tries to keep the puck away from the visiting Coyotes during the Lakers’ home opener on Nov. 24. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News Reese Rowsell-Dixon looks to steal the puck from a member of the 3 C’s Coyotes during the Sylvan Lake Peewee Lakers - Red Sunday afternoon game on Nov. 24. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

The Sylvan Lake Peewee Lakers-Red walked out of their home opener with a win.

The Lakers hosted the visiting 3 C’s Coyotes at the NexSource Centre on Nov. 24.

The Peewee Lakers went down 1-0 early on, but came back with two goals in the third to clinch the victory.

Lucas Brinston scored the first of two to put the Lakers on the scoreboard before Camille Nielsen, from Carsen Belich, found the back of the net to put the Lakers up by one before the final buzzer.