Kaiden Grzech takes control of the puck from behind his own net while a Laker is by his side trying to dislodge the puck.

Sylvan Lake PeeWee Lakers downed by Eckville Eagles

The Eagles won at home 7-6, Jan. 11

It was a close game right from the puck drop on Jan. 11 for the PeeWee Lakers and Eagles.

The Eckville Eagles came out with a win on home ice, wit ha final score of 7-6.

Both teams played an evenly-matched game, with the Eagles only just outshooting the Lakers over the course of 60 minutes.

The first period of play saw both team score twice. During the first twenty minutes Sylvan Lake scored twice in the first three minutes. Jake Witty and Joey Pieroway both found the back of the net unassisted.

Before the buzzer sounded to end the first frame, the Eagles answered back with two goals of their own.

Kaiden Grzech, assisted by Brody Richardson, scored roughly one minute after Sylvan Lake’s second goal of the period. Ryden Illingworth tied the score at two-all before the end of the period.

Sylvan Lake played hard offensively and defensively in the second period. Heath White scored back-to-back goals in the second period, in less than a minute.

During the second, the Lakers kept the Eagles at arm’s length and secured a two point lead going into the final period, 4-2.

The Eagles were looking to make some noise coming off the bench in the third period. After a goal by Sylvan Lake’s Eric Adams, the Eagles came in hot, scoring another five times before the final buzzer rang.

With the clock ticking down, the teams were tied at six apiece, thanks to goals by Remy Painchaud, with the Lakers, and Illingworth on the Eagles.

Nate Dickson was the golden boy for the Eagles. With a minute and a half left on the clock, Dickson, off a feed from Sloan Lee, got one behind the Laker’s goaltender for the win.

Sylvan Lake’s goaltender saved 30 out of the 37 shots made on net during the game.

The Lakers made 34 shots on the Eagles, with Morgun Sully saving six.

In the PeeWee Tier 3 Red standings for the Central Albert aHockey League, Sylvan Lake and Eckville sit in fifth and sixth position respectively.

Mason New steals the puck away from a Laker before they have the chance to shot on hit net, during the Eagles home game on Jan. 11.

Despite tripping, a Laker takes the chance to try one last shot on net in the final seconds of the first period, Jan. 11.

