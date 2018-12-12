Sylvan Lake Pirates hockey team add tally to win column

The Sylvan Lake Pirates are now sitting at a 3-10 record after winning their 13th game of the season versus the Westlock Warriors, Dec. 9.

The Pirates came out on top after starting out a bit slow, with a final score of 6-4.

The Pirates were first on the board in the first period when Ryan Thomson scored off a feed from Mike McAdam and Justin Schmit.

The home team did not score again in the first period, and let two shots make it in between the pipes.

After the first period the Pirates were behind, but were still in the game, 2-1.

The intermission was a time to look at what they were doing and adjust. In the first period the Pirates had trouble keeping up with the Warriors’ initial speed and were sloppy on their passes.

The second period saw a different team hit the ice.

Once again the Pirates started things off when Carter Sawicki scored on the power play, assisted by Justis Lowry and Cole Degraaf, just two minutes into the period.

With a tied score, the Pirates looked ahead to the win.

Fourteen minutes after Lowry’s goal, Jaret Smith came barrelling down the ice with Degraaf to put the Pirates ahead.

Smith scored once again, with help from Darel Northcott, on the power play and only seconds remaining in the second period.

The Warriors only made one successful attempt on net in the second period. The Pirates ended the middle frame of the game ahead 4-3.

It was Degraaf’s time to shine in the third period. With just under half of the period remaining, Degraaf’s shot met the back of the net lengthening the Pirates lead.

The first goal of the period was assisted by Troy Klaus and Sawicki.

Roughly a minute later the Warriors came back with a goal of their own.

Not to be outdone, the Pirates scored one last time in the final period. It was Smith with the hat trick at 7:56 and the win for the Pirates.

The final score was in the Pirates favour, 6-4.

The Pirates were hot on the ice, in more ways than one. After a few games with few penalties to their names, the Pirates accumulated 26 minutes in the penalty box.

The penalties given to the Pirates included 10 minutes in the box for Smith for misconduct.

The Sylvan Lake Pirates will return to home ice on Dec. 21, with a special game played at the NexSource Centre. The puck is scheduled to drop at 8:30 p.m. on the 21 with the Pirates take on the Red Deer Rustlers.

Justin Moltzahn takes his time to skate down the ice while looking for an open man to pass to.