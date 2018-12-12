The Sylvan Lake Pirates faced off against the Westlock Warriors in Bentley on Dec. 9 and came away with a 6-4 win.

Sylvan Lake Pirates hockey team add tally to win column

The Pirates won versus the Westlock Warriors on Dec. 9

The Sylvan Lake Pirates are now sitting at a 3-10 record after winning their 13th game of the season versus the Westlock Warriors, Dec. 9.

The Pirates came out on top after starting out a bit slow, with a final score of 6-4.

The Pirates were first on the board in the first period when Ryan Thomson scored off a feed from Mike McAdam and Justin Schmit.

The home team did not score again in the first period, and let two shots make it in between the pipes.

After the first period the Pirates were behind, but were still in the game, 2-1.

The intermission was a time to look at what they were doing and adjust. In the first period the Pirates had trouble keeping up with the Warriors’ initial speed and were sloppy on their passes.

The second period saw a different team hit the ice.

Once again the Pirates started things off when Carter Sawicki scored on the power play, assisted by Justis Lowry and Cole Degraaf, just two minutes into the period.

With a tied score, the Pirates looked ahead to the win.

Fourteen minutes after Lowry’s goal, Jaret Smith came barrelling down the ice with Degraaf to put the Pirates ahead.

Smith scored once again, with help from Darel Northcott, on the power play and only seconds remaining in the second period.

The Warriors only made one successful attempt on net in the second period. The Pirates ended the middle frame of the game ahead 4-3.

It was Degraaf’s time to shine in the third period. With just under half of the period remaining, Degraaf’s shot met the back of the net lengthening the Pirates lead.

The first goal of the period was assisted by Troy Klaus and Sawicki.

Roughly a minute later the Warriors came back with a goal of their own.

Not to be outdone, the Pirates scored one last time in the final period. It was Smith with the hat trick at 7:56 and the win for the Pirates.

The final score was in the Pirates favour, 6-4.

The Pirates were hot on the ice, in more ways than one. After a few games with few penalties to their names, the Pirates accumulated 26 minutes in the penalty box.

The penalties given to the Pirates included 10 minutes in the box for Smith for misconduct.

The Sylvan Lake Pirates will return to home ice on Dec. 21, with a special game played at the NexSource Centre. The puck is scheduled to drop at 8:30 p.m. on the 21 with the Pirates take on the Red Deer Rustlers.

 

Justin Moltzahn takes his time to skate down the ice while looking for an open man to pass to.

Jaret Smith keeps an eye open for a teammate he can pass to as he skates down the ice and into Warriors territory. Smith is currently sitting in fifth place for lead scorer in the league. He has amassed a total of 17 points in the season so far.

Previous story
Christine Sinclair named Canadian Women’s player of the year again

Just Posted

Central Alberta Soroptimists now accepting applications for their awards

Applications are due Jan. 1st, 2019

Sylvan Lake Pirates hockey team add tally to win column

The Pirates won versus the Westlock Warriors on Dec. 9

Another successful year for the Sylvan Lake Charity Check stop

The annual charity drive took place on Dec. 8 on 47 Avenue between Shoppers and McDonald’s.

Spray Park Committee hosting kid friendly New Year’s Eve party

The Sylvan Lake Spray Park Committee is hosting the Kids Countdown Party fundraiser on Dec. 31

Sylvan Lake Grade 6 students learn about municipal government first-hand

Grade 6 students are learning about municipal government and attended Monday’s Council meeting

Retired B.C. teacher a YouTube Sudoku sensation

A retired Kelowna teacher has amassed quite the following online by teaching the art of solving a Sudoku puzzle.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May wins party no-confidence vote, but troubles remain

May won the vote of 317 Conservative legislators with a 200-117 tally

Firm says trees obstructing vision at Humboldt Broncos crash intersection

Sixteen people died and 13 others were injured in the collision at an intersection north of Tisdale

‘Abandoned’ cats, kittens never in distress says SPCA

Alberta SPCA finishes investigation

Three victims of ex-ski coach Bertrand Charest suing Alpine Canada

The victims are also seeking $150,000 each in punitive damages

Trudeau names four new senators, filling every seat in the Senate

Trudeau has appointed 49 senators since becoming prime minister and will have the chance to appoint more in 2019

Judge gives Michael Cohen 3 years in prison

Judge William H. Pauley III said Cohen deserved a harsh punishment for crimes including tax evasion

Humboldt Broncos, cannabis, Fortnite: Here are Canadians’ top Google searches for 2018

When celebrities died or Canada Post went on strike, Canada turned to Google

Condominium market still ‘a lot better’ than normal in Vancouver suburbs

The Fraser Valley, east of Metro Vancouver, has long been considered a more affordable haven for first-time homebuyers.

Most Read