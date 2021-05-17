RDC Queens second year defender Rebecca McBride looks to tackle SAIT Trojans player Misty Seastrom. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Sylvan Lake product among impressive group of RDC soccer Queens recruits

Grace Smith has received a scholarship to play with the RDC Queens.

There have been a number of cases where younger girls have developed as hockey players by playing with the boys.

In Grace Smith’s instance, she learned her soccer skills on the pitch with boys.

“I really wasn’t super interested in the sport until I started playing competitively with the (Sylvan Lake) Blizzards boys team,” said the 18-year-old Sylvan Lake native. “I think it helped my development for sure … it helped me hold my ground.”

Once she caught the soccer bug, Smith concentrated fully on the sport which has led to her receiving a scholarship to play with the RDC Queens.

“It was something I hoped for once I got into Red Deer and started playing for the Renegades, which is connected with the Queens,” she said.

Grace came up through the Sylvan Lake program, played with the Central Alberta Soccer Association U16 program, where she went to the provincials, then joined the Renegades in 2017.

This past season she was with the U19 squad, although COVID ruined their season.

“We were able to practice some, but no games,” she said. “It certainly hurts everyone by not playing, but we’re all excited about getting back.”

But what she did do was see more of Queens head coach Mahziar Peyrow, who was coaching the Renegades.

“I first met him at a training day with the Queens and he was super cool. I really liked his positive attitude. You don’t get that with some coaches.

“He understands teenage girls,” she said with a laugh.

While Smith liked what she saw in Peyrow, the veteran coach liked what he saw in the five-foot-four attacking midfielder.

“She’s a very strong player … she’s effective in that she can penetrate and has scoring capabilities.”

“I do like to score,” she said. “I like the position as you touch the ball a lot and decide where the play goes.

“The one thing I like the most is creating a crisp play. Even if you don’t score it’s good just to have that crisp play.”

Grace is one of 14 new faces to join the Queens this season and Peyrow, who was an assistant coach with the Kings when they went to the nationals in 2019, believes there’s a bright future.

“He brings that with him to our team and says we’re going to go to the nationals as well,” said Smith. “We all believe we have the team to do that”

“I may be biased but I feel this is the strongest team I’ve seen here for some time, at least in the last five or six years,” said Peyrow.

Grace is going into the business program at RDC and should be around for up to five years.

“I hope to stay and get my degree here,” she said. “I did receive an offer to go to Lakeland College, but wanted to stay at home and I do like this program.”

Peyrow has five players coming in from the Renegades and four from the Sherwood Park Phoenix Club.

“Because of the pandemic recruiting has been a little tougher, so you have to build relationships and we built one with the Phoenix Club, which has a very good program. “We have the four girls coming in this year and seven interested for next year.

“It’s a good feeder program as is the Renegades. We’re always interested in central Alberta players. We feel it’s important to work with the youth programs.”

Peyrow has put together an impressive list of recruits including sisters Sofia and Estel Quinteros, striker Paige Kalbfleisch, fullback defender Fernanda Giuntini and winger Tristen Clubine from the Phoenix.

The Quinteros sisters both played for the FC Barcelona soccer team in competition against B.C. and Ontario and for FC Barcelona Canadian women’s team in international competition.

Both sisters have entered the nursing program as did Kalbfleisch who played for Canada’s Green and Gold team in Barcelona, Spain.

Giuntini Bella was born and grew up in Brazil and received a number of offers from Canadian and U.S. universities but selected RDC because “it suited my goals in soccer and education.”

Clubine helped the Phoenix Club win a number of provincial and national titles while Jenica Swartz of Lacombe will also compete for the RDC cross-country team.

Other local additions include Corbynn Fujimoto, who also played with the Phoenix and the U of A Jr. Pandas, midfielder Natassia Wright, defender Rebekah Andasol and keeper Tamera Ferris.

Danny Rode is a retired Advocate reporter and member of the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame who can be reached at danrode@shaw.ca

Previous story
Canadians divided on sending Team Canada athletes to the Tokyo Olympic Games: poll

Just Posted

A pair check out a vendor at the opening day of the Sylvan Lake Farmers’ Market last year. The market will open for the summer following COVID-19 guidelines this Friday, May 21. (File Photo)
Sylvan Lake Farmers’ Market returns to Lakefront Park this Friday

The farmers’ market kicks-off the long week in Sylvan Lake every year

RDC Queens second year defender Rebecca McBride looks to tackle SAIT Trojans player Misty Seastrom. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)
Sylvan Lake product among impressive group of RDC soccer Queens recruits

Grace Smith has received a scholarship to play with the RDC Queens.

More than 400 COVID-19 cases reported in Alberta Wednesday, according to multiple reports. (File photo)
Alberta identifies 1,140 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Red Deer has 703 active cases

Asymptomatic testing will now be available for "priority groups" who are most likely to spread the COVID-19 virus to vulnerable or at-risk populations. File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS
Alberta adds 1,195 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Red Deer has dropped to 760 active cases

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is asking Albertans to do their part by observing gathering limits, staying home if unwell, wearing masks and maintaining physical distance. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Three new Central zone COVID-19 deaths, Alberta adds 1,433 cases

Red Deer down to 802 active cases of COVID-19

(Historica Canada)
VIDEO: Heritage Minute marks 100th anniversary of work to discover insulin

Video centres on Leonard Thompson, 13, the first patient to receive successful injections for Type 1 diabetes

Capt. Jenn Casey died in a crash just outside of Kamloops, B.C., on May 17, 2020. (CF Snowbirds)
Snowbirds to honour Capt. Casey, who died in B.C. crash, in 2021 tour

Tour will kick off in Ontario in June before heading west

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021. Dr. Ben Chan remembers hearing the preliminary reports back in March of blood clots appearing in a handful of European recipients of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Science on COVID, VITT constantly changing: A look at how doctors keep up

While VITT can represent challenges as a novel disorder, blood clots themselves are not new

Welcoming cowboy boots at the historic and colourful Last Chance Saloon in the ghost town of Wayne near Drumheller, Alta., on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. The bar and hotel are up for sale. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘It was a going concern’: Remaining bar and hotel in Alberta coal ghost town for sale

The historic Last Chance Saloon in the ghost town of Wayne in southern Alberta is up for sale

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, vice-president of logistics and operations at the Public Health Agency of Canada, participates in a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Military officer in charge of Canada’s vaccine rollout off the job pending investigation

The Department says it will have no further comment

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam listens to a question during a news conference, in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Restrictions will lift once 75% of Canadians get 1 shot and 20% are fully immunized, feds say

Federal health officials are laying out their vision of what life could look like after most Canadians are vaccinated against COVID-19

Chris Scott, owner of The Whistle Stop Cafe, was put in handcuffs after an anti-restriction protest Saturday in the parking lot of the business. (Screenshot via The Whistle Stop Facebook page)
Alberta RCMP investigating possible threat to police after Mirror rally

Online images show RCMP members, vehicles in crosshairs of a rifle

An Israeli attack helicopter launches flares as he flies over the Israeli Gaza border, southern Israel, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Singh calls for halt on Canadian arms sales to Israel as violence escalates in region

Government data shows Canada sent $13.7 million in military goods and technology to Israel in 2019

New homes are built in a housing construction development in the west-end of Ottawa on Thursday, May 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Budget’s foreign-homebuyers tax could bring in $509 million over 4 years, PBO says

Liberals are proposing a one per cent tax on vacant homes owned by foreign non-residents

Most Read