Spencer Michnik, goalie for the West Central Bantam AA Tigers, is the SCAHL’s Best Goaltender for the 2019-2020 season. Photo Submitted.

Sylvan Lake product named SCAHL’s Best Goaltender

West Central Bantam AA Tigers’ Spencer Michnik received the coach-voted award for the 2019-20 season

A Sylvan Lake hockey product has been named the South Central Alberta Hockey League’s Best Goaltender.

Spencer Michnik, who was a first year player with the West Central Bantam AA Tigers, was awarded the honour for the 2019-2020 season.

The Best Goaltender award is voted by the coaches in the league.

“I was very excited when I found out,” commented Michnik, who says he was at home watching TV with his family when he received the news.

The 13-year-old was in net for 27 games this past season finishing with a 1.78 goals-against average and a 0.93 save percentage stopping 632 of the 678 shots taken on him.

“It’s not just me, it’s my coaches and I’ve got to have a good team in front of me,” said the Michnik.

Bantam Tigers’ Head Coach Chad Beagle says the honour is a huge accomplishment for Michnik.

“He was very consistent all year long [and] as a head coach sometimes you look at it as a team award as well,” said Beagle, “… but I don’t want to take anything away from Spencer whatsoever because he had a heck of a year.”

Beagle added Michnik was probably the youngest goalie in the league as there traditionally isn’t very many first years to play.

“With Spencer the biggest thing with him is consistency,” explained Beagle. “He approached every game the same way and I think I can count maybe one or two, possibly, games where he wasn’t a huge factor in our win.”

He added Michnik’s a dedicated player both on and off the ice, as well as to his training.

“There’d be times where we’d be getting home late after a game and he was at his goalie trainer the next morning,” said Beagle.

“I just love playing the position and I have a lot of fun doing it,” explained Michnik, who works with goalie coach Kraymer Barnstable.

The goalie plans to return to the Bantam Tigers next season.

“I think the sky’s the limit for him,” said Beagle, adding he has potential to play at a very high level next year and into the future.

From a coaches point of view, he says Michnik matured a lot throughout the year.

“Apart from his skills in net I think his off the ice maturing as a goaltender and as a hockey player and learning what it takes to be successful at a high level of hockey was a huge accomplishment for him too,” said Beagle.

The West Central Bantam AA Tigers were crowned SCAHL champions earlier this month.

The team’s other goalie, fellow Sylvan Laker Aaron Knudsen, also put up top of the league statistics alongside Michnik.

hockey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shawna Pearman selected as City of Red Deer Lifetime Sports Achievement Award recipient

Just Posted

Preventing more overdoses by opening Red Deer’s SCS would reduce strain on system during COVID-19, says advocate

Alberta should give also give addicts clean drugs, added Deborah Watson

Sylvan Lake product named SCAHL’s Best Goaltender

West Central Bantam AA Tigers’ Spencer Michnik received the coach-voted award for the 2019-20 season

Sylvan Lake businesses being creative during COVID-19 outbreak

Many businesses are changing their business models or offering services in a new way

Sylvan Lake Dog Park closed to encourage social distancing

As of 6 a.m. on March 27 the dog park and west end recycling station are closed to the public.

Sylvan Lake churches connecting with congregations virtually

The churches are using the practices to stay connected and spread hope during the time of distancing

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

Blackfalds FCSS introduces Lunch Box Program

FCSS, Blackfalds Food Bank and After the Grind partner to bring families healthy lunches

Ponoka resident’s negative COVID-19 test not ‘all that reassuring’

There are no confirmed cases in Ponoka as of 12 p.m. on March 27

Man arrested for ‘purposely coughing in someone’s face while feeling ill’: N.B. police

New Brunswick police urging people to call the non-compliance hotline instead

UPDATE: Stettler Elementary and Heartland Youth Centre staff ‘reconnect’ with local youngsters

Youngsters were happy to see their teachers and mentors drive by and wave a friendly hello

Shawna Pearman selected as City of Red Deer Lifetime Sports Achievement Award recipient

Pearman has been a longtime coach for the Red Deer Central Lions Speed Skating Club

Lacombe Rotary Club ends current exchange program in light of COVID-19

Rotary Clubs around Canada made the choice last Friday to end the programs

Lacombe Police reports COVID-19 related increase in business property crime, mental health checks

LPS encourages residents to look out for one-another during pandemic

WATCH: Update from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

March 27 video press conference

Most Read