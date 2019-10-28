Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake Rec Hockey raises over $4,000 for program

The annual Sylvan Lake Rec Hockey Pub Night Fundraiser was held at Hockey Central on Oct. 26

Sylvan Lake Rec Hockey (SLRH) hosted its annual Pub Night Fundraiser over the weekend.

The event, which was held at Hockey Central on Oct. 26, raised around $4,500 for the Sylvan Lake Snipers program.

“We don’t ask our families to fundraise we just do one pub night fundraiser event for the year,” explained Tim Macrae, SLRH president.

He said the pub night has had success in the past and they continue to get bigger every year.

Last year’s pub night funds went towards updating the registration and website to help the program run more smoothly.

Macrae explained this year’s funds will be used to buy extra jerseys and socks, as well as extra equipment such as pucks and pylons.

He added they have to keep up as they create more teams year after year.

A total of 245 kids make up Sylvan Lake Snipers Rec Hockey’s 14 teams for the 2019-2020 season.

The rec hockey program is for ages five to 17 and runs from the middle of October to the middle of March.

“It’s been going in Sylvan for quite a few years, but our goal is to have low cost, low commitment hockey for people to be able to play hockey in Sylvan,” said Macrae.

The program requires players purchase their own gear, but socks and jerseys are provided.

“Having the people in the community get behind us and know more about rec hockey and donating to our pub night it helps create more numbers,” commented Macrae.

“It’s an option to get kids playing for fun, whether it’s they start out in rec hockey and move on or if they stay in rec hockey their whole life, it’s just to have fun and play the game.”

Registration for SLRH takes place starts from August until the end of September.

Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

