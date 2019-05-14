Sylvan Lake resident named assistant coach Team Alberta’s U16 hockey team

Cody Reynolds works with the RDC Kings during a practise. Reynolds will continue to work with the Kings while he takes over as assistant coach of Team Alberta’s U16 hockey team. Photo by 6 Heart Creative Studio

Fox Run teacher Cody Reynolds was announced the assistant coach on May 9

Ecole Fox Run School’s Athletic Director and Grade 8 teacher Cody Reynolds has been named assistant coach to the U16 Team Alberta hockey team.

The announcement was made on May 9 by Hockey Alberta, along with the names of U16 Male Summer Camp Invites.

Reynolds says it is an honour to be named to the coaching staff, and it is really exciting to have his hard work pay off.

“This is something I have worked a lot of years for. I am really looking forward to working with the team,” Reynolds said.

He said he applied for the position and was shocked when the call came offering him the job.

“This is something that I am just really proud of.”

Along with being a middle school teacher, Reynolds is also a coach on the RDC Kings hockey team.

He says he will bring his hockey and teaching experience with him to Team Alberta.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Brandin Cote [named the team’s head coach]. I’ve worked with him before on the Kings and I think we work really well together,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds said there may be some conflicts with his work with the Kings while coaching Team Alberta, but he expects those to be minimal.

At most, Reynolds said he will be missing a practice or two here and there.

“A large chunk of what we do will be taking place outside of the Kings’ regular season, so it shouldn’t be too much of a conflict,” he said.

“Everyone at RDC has been really supportive and encouraging to be me through this process as well.”

Reynolds has already begun working with the other staff named to the U16 team. At the Alberta Cup, held in Red Deer April 24-28.

He says a big part of being on the coaching staff is the scouting, which was done at the Alberta Cup.

“We did our scouting at the Alberta Cup, and have narrowed it down to those we’ve asked to come to the Hummer Camp, July 1-8, which will also be in Red Deer.”

Reynolds and the rest of the team’s staff picked 80 players who will attend the camp in July, and from there the team will be whittled down to a 20-man team.

The U16 Team Alberta will play in the 2019 WHL Cup in Calgary at the end of October.

“This is a chance for me to represent my province and Sylvan Lake, and I am very proud to do so,” said Reynolds.