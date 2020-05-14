Sylvan Lake Skate Park reopening delayed six days

The reopening of the Sylvan Lake Skate Park has been delayed several days due to upgrades. File Photo

Though it was originally announced the Sylvan Lake Skate Park would open May 14, the Town of Sylvan Lake says construction needs is delaying the reopening of the park by six days.

In the announcement on Facebook, the Town said the skate park is in need of a little TLC before reopening.

The upgrades to the park, which were included in the 2020 Budget, includes: detailed cleaning of the riding surface; concrete repairs and sealing; site works such as stripping, grading, drainage and base preparation; installation of synthetic turf; addition of new park furniture and additional landscaping.

“Based on feedback obtained through the 2019 Skate Park Engagement sessions, this project aims to fix cracks within the park and enhance landscape to prevent debris and litter from transferring onto the riding surface,” the Town said in a press release.

New health safety measures will be put into place once the skate parks reopens.

The health and safety measures include limiting the time available to skaters to one hour per skater and having a maximum of 15 users at the park at any time.

The park will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with 9 a.m. to noon set aside for beginners and younger users and the afternoon and evening designated for all other users.

There will be supervision on site. This is to ensure public health orders – such as social distancing – are followed.

The park supervisor will also require all users to sign in before they will be allowed entry to the skate park.

