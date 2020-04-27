Sylvan Lake soccer season cancelled due to COVID-19

The Sylvan Lake Blizzard Soccer Club recently announced the 2020 outdoor season has been cancelled

Another Sylvan Lake sport season has felt the early end due to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

Recently the Sylvan Lake Blizzard Soccer Club announced there would be no outdoor season for 2020.

The club’s board and directors said the health and safety of its members is at the forefront of all decisions made.

“This decision was not made in haste but with sensitivity for the intricate difficulties facing families in Sylvan Lake and beyond. Every action that we make as a strong community counts towards our future together,” the club said in its announcement.

As of April 21, Alberta Soccer Association (ASA) has not cancelled the entire season. Instead it states that all sanctioned activities are “suspended for the month of May.”

It is still possible the ASA will add further sanctions or cancel the season in its entirety. Weekly conference calls are being held between ASA and all district members to discuss the ongoing crisis.

The Blizzard Soccer Club says it will be refunding all registrants.

“In an effort to lessen the burden on families, the Board has made the decision to fully refund all

registrants; no registration fees will be held or carried over to the 2021 season.”

The club says refunds will be made through SportsEngine to the original method of payment. If a funding partner such as Jumpstart or KidSport was used for registration, the refund will be returned by the club.

“The Board wishes to express their immense gratitude for a soccer club full of members with

heart and commitment to the sport. With great optimism we look forward to seeing all of you for the 2021 season which is sure to be full of excitement and new things coming your way,” the club said.

Coronavirus

