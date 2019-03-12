Sylvan Lake swimmer earns ASDC Athlete of the Month honour

Isaac Bahler, 14, is a competitive swimmer with the Red Deer Catalina Swim Club

The Alberta Sport Development Centre’s (ASDC) Central Athlete of the Month for February was awarded to a Sylvan Laker.

Isaac Bahler is a 14-year-old swimmer with five years of competition under his belt.

“I already did it as a non-competitive sport and it was just something else I could do, and I tried it and found I really enjoyed it,” said Bahler of how he began swimming.

Bahler, who swims with Red Deer Catalina Swim Club, has had a successful year in the pool so far achieving many Alberta Championship qualifying times.

The Grade 9 student says it was “pretty cool” to be announced as the Central Athlete of the Month.

“It was a neat experience,” Bahler said, adding it’s good to be able to share awareness for the sport and club.

Outside of swimming Bahler likes to read, plays video games and is a member of Lindsay Thurber High School’s debate club.

The Sylvan Lake native is also the drummer for his rock band, The Bland Band, which was formed at the House of Music.

Currently, Bahler is getting ready for the Alberta Short Course Championships this month and the Western Championship in April.

Bahler won three golds, two bronze and a silver at the 2018 Alberta Summer Games in Grade Prairie and more recently recorded a Western Canadian qualifying time.

The ASDC-Central Athlete of the Month for February 2019 says one of his goals is to be able to swim at the college level.

