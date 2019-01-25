Sylvan Lake swimmers help Red Deer swim team break records

Te Catalina Swim Club from Red Deer competed in the annual Blue Bear Swim Meet recently

The Red Deer Catalina Swim Club brought home a total of 49 medals from the Blue Bear Swim Meet.

Red Deer Catalina swim club attended the annual Blue Bear swim meet the weekend of Jan. 19, bringing 60 swimmers age 8-18 to Edmonton, marking the largest number of Catalina swimmers in an away meet since 2010.

Everyday started with a team cheer, right up through the finals. Team spirit for the Catalina swim club were high through it all, according to Jennifer Bahler.

A huge number of milestones were met with swimmers achieving 15 championship, 19 provincial and one festival time standards.

There were also both individual and relay team records broken, some had stood since 2000.

“Congratulations to the team for an amazing performance to start off 2019 and to all the swimmers for both working hard on individual milestones and supporting their advancement as a team,” Bahler said in an email.

Highlights:

200 back beaten by Elizabeth Moore was established 18-years-ago by a swimmer the same age as Elizabeth

Three-men relays were in the top three, 12 and under, 13-14 and 15 and over categories

Ben, 8, achieved the most medal in the team with one gold and four bronze medals

Team Record:

200 IM relay Claire, Elizabeth, Brooklyn, Lauren

200 IM 17 and over Elizabeth

200 bk 17 and over Elizabeth

100 bk 17 and over Elizabeth