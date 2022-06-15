Sylvan Lake teen prepares for world junior golf tournament

Sylvan Lake teen Brady Durkin will be one of four golfers his age to represent Canada at the IMG Junior World Golf Championships in San Diego from July 11 to 14. He will be playing in the 13 to 14-year-old age category.

Hosted by Torrey Pines Golf Course, they will hold the competition at Morgan Run Resort where Brady will play a practice round followed by a three-day tournament totalling 54 holes.

“It’s great to realize that I’m going to a world championship,” the 14-year-old said. “Standing with the best players in the world allows me to see my potential and realize what place I am in the world and how much I need to improve upon and learn about myself.”

Having competed in several other international golf tournaments in the past, Brady aspires to pursue golfing as a career.

After shooting 76 and a 75 under tough weather, Brady was selected for the world championship during the Canadian Junior Golf Association’s (CJGA) tour stop in Beaumont this May.

His father introduced Brady to the sport at seven years of age. He was quick to grasp the skills and outshine his father in no time.

Brady attended École Mother Teresa School before moving to Calgary’s Edge School for athletes. He will complete Grade 9 this semester.

While living with a billet family in Calgary during the week, Brady returns to Sylvan Lake to spend time with family and golf with his father at the Sylvan Lake Country Club over the weekends.

“I knew living with a billet family would help a lot with my goal and would be a good opportunity to experience what it’s like not living at home before I head to college,” Brady said. “I am more consistent when spending greater time with myself and my game.”

Last winter, Brady and his school team flew to train in Orlando, followed by working with PGA professionals at the Orange County National Golf Club in April.

The avid golfer sticks to a strict practice routine after school. During summer Brady spends between three to four hours per day to hone his skills and switches to using simulators and any indoor venues available for practice during winter.

Brady says he gets to experience and learn something new during each practice.

“It’s not the same thing ever day.”

The 2022 season is proving to be a successful one for Brady, having bagged first places at CJGA Carstairs, CJGA Beamont and Maple Leaf Junior tour.

“Both Sean and I are immensely proud of Brady and what he has accomplished this year,” said Brady’s mother Joanna Durkin. “His passion is golf and watching him play and overcome the challenges and obstacles to be his best is such a joy to see.”