Sylvan Lake Wranglers add a win after back-to-back home games

Wranglers fell 6-2 to the Medicine Hat Cubs Nov. 30, but won 3-0 over the Cochrane Generals Dec. 1

The Sylvan Lake Wranglers saw both the win and the loss column after back-to-back home games this weekend.

The Wranglers faced the Medicine Hat Cubs on Nov. 30 followed by a match up with the Cochrane Generals on Dec. 1.

The Saturday night game, played in the NexSource Centre’s Arena 1 on Nov. 30, resulted in a 6-2 loss for the Wranglers who were on a three game win streak.

The Cubs were the first to score, but the Wranglers were quick to answer with a power-play goal by Kyle Imesch, from Beaudon Rider and Braidon Westin.

Unfortunately the Cubs were able to get two past Cameron Loomis-Labrosse to pull to a 3-1 lead heading in to the middle frame.

Taite Opdendries, assisted by Braidon Westin, scored a second power-play goal for the Wranglers early in the second period.

The Cubs would keep their two point deficit alive by scoring a fourth goal as time ran out on the period.

The final period of play would have Medicine Hat score twice more leaving the Wranglers down 6-2 at the final buzzer.

The next evening the Wranglers went back to the NexSource Centre ready to face the south division’s number two Cochrane Generals.

The first two periods of the Sunday night game went scoreless on both ends of the ice.

Twelve minute in to the third period of the game Beaudon Rider, from Austin Kalev and Kale Lavalee, put one up on the scoreboard for the Wranglers.

Two power-play goals minutes apart by Brett Westin and Braidon Westin left the Wranglers up 3-0 to end the game.

Goalie Shae Herbert saved all of the 20 shots taken for a shutout on Dec. 1.

Additionally, three Wranglers have been selected as 2020 Heritage Junior Hockey League (HJHL) Top Prospects.

Payton Wright, Kale Lavalee and Cameron Loomis-Labrosse will suit up for the North Division on Jan. 5.

The Wranglers are heading in to tonight’s game with a 12-10 record as they sit second in the north division.

Puck drop for the Dec. 3 game against Stettler is 8:15 p.m. at the NexSource Centre.

Kyle Richmond carries the puck down ice towards the Cubs’ net looking to make a play on Saturday evening. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Taite Opdendries works to keep possession of the puck with a Cub lurking close by. Opdendries is credited with one of the Wranglers’ two goals on Saturday night. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News