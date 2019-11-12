Sylvan Lake Wranglers earn another win at home

Payton Wright skates down the ice, looking for an opening in the Stampeders’ defences. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

The Sylvan Lake Wranglers are on a roll half way through their inaugural season.

The Wranglers came out on top Nov. 10 versus the Ponoka Stampeders with a 3-1 win.

The win over the Stampeders Sunday night has the Wranglers sitting in third place in the northern division with an eight-and-eight record.

The Wranglers came off the bench slowly in the first period. The first period of the Sunday night game was scoreless, with the Wranglers only making five shots on net.

The middle frame saw more intense action on both sides of the ice. The Wranglers attempted 10 shots on net, and completed one.

Roughly six minutes into the second period of the Nov. 10 game, Jackson Rider found the back of the net off a feed from Dayton Playford

The Wranglers upped the ante on the defence and kept the Stampeders off the board once again in the second period.

Goaltender for the Wranglers, Cameron Loomis-Labrosse, stopped 10 attempts on net in the second period of play.

The third period saw the Wranglers break away and score twice before the 20-minute period came to an end.

On the power play three-and-a-half minutes into the period Kyle Richmond, assisted by Braidon Westin, found his opening and put the Wranglers ahead, 2-0.

Roughly halfway through the period, the Stampeders answered back and made a game of it. The Stampeders finally were on the board, with the Wranglers leading 2-1.

It came down to the wire for the Wranglers to make their final goal. The minutes on the game clock ticked down from the Stampeders’ last goal.

With 10 seconds left in the game, Zane Bennett connected with the puck, with the help of Beaudon Rider and Austin Lawson, and sent it sailing into the net.

The Wranglers garnered another tally for the win column and ended the game 3-1.

The Sylvan Lake Wranglers are on the road this week and will return home for the Nov. 22 game against the Red Deer Vipers. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 22.

Kyle Imesch makes a shot on net towards the end of the first period of the Nov. 10 game against the Ponoka Stampeders.

Beaudon Rider prepares to pass the puck on to a teammate while feeling the pressure from the Stampeders, late in the first period.