Wade Lightburn works to get a handle on the puck and make a shot during the Dec. 8 meeting between the Wranglers and the Coaldale Copperheads. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake Wranglers fall in close game to Coaldale Copperheads

The Wranglers face the Southern Division second place team Sunday night at the NexSource Centre

It was a close game for the Sylvan Lake Wranglers as they fell to the Coaldale Copperheads Dec. 8.

The Wranglers faced a loss 4-3 to the Copperheads on home ice. Both teams sit in second place in their divisions.

While Coaldale came out on top of the Sunday night game, the Wranglers game them a run for their money and ended up out-shooting them.

The Wranglers took aim on the net a total of 35 times during the game, while the Copperheads made 28 shots on the Sylvan Lake net.

The first period was a draw for both teams. Both the Wranglers and the Copperheads made eight attempts on a goal, though neither were successful.

At the end of the first 20 minutes of play it was a scoreless event.

Coaldale came off the intermission looking for the back of Sylvan Lake’s net. In the first five minutes of the second period Copperheads scored twice on Wranglers goaltender Shae Herbert

The score was 2-0 for Coaldale with only five minutes played in the middle frame.

While Sylvan Lake out-shot the visiting team in the second period, they were only successful once.

After 12 minutes of play, Braidon Westin, from Brett Westin and Zachary Daniels, connected with the puck and sent it sailing past the Copperheads’ goalie.

With one period left to play the score was 2-1 for Coaldale, and still anyone’s game.

Seconds after the opening face-off of the third period, the Copperheads came in hot and added to their tally and extended their lead.

The visiting team came back again after two minutes on the ice and found a whole in the Wranglers’ defence to score once again.

The Wranglers answered back almost two minutes later. Kyle Richmond assisted by Zachary Daniels closed the distance between Coaldale and Sylvan Lake.

With roughly five minutes of play left on the clock, Taite Opdendries, with assists by Kale Lavalee and Wade Lightburn, was the last player to successfully connect with the puck and score.

As the final buzzer rang through Arena Two at the NexSource Centre, the Copperheads celebrated with a 4-2 win.

Looking at the penalty bench, it was a quiet game. Over three periods, there was only three penalties, two of which went to Sylvan Lake’s Brett Westin.

The Sylvan Lake Wranglers will return home on Dec. 15 when they will meet the Ponoka Stampeders. The puck will drop at 8 p.m. on Dec. 15.

 

Jackson Rider prepares to make a shot on Coaldale’s net towards the end of the first period of play, Dec. 8.

Payton Wright skates around the boards, keeping himself between the puck and the Copperhead defender.

Previous story
PODCAST: The Expert welcomes AA Lacombe General Jared Williams
Next story
HJ Cody Lakers football members receive two major awards at football league banquet

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake gives during annual Charity Check Stop

Sylvan Lake Emergency Services participated in the Charity Check Stop over the weekend

Sylvan Lake Wranglers fall in close game to Coaldale Copperheads

The Wranglers face the Southern Division second place team Sunday night at the NexSource Centre

Sylvan Lake company producing anti-ice beet brine

TD Bobcat Services first began manufacturing the organic brine in Sylvan Lake in 2014

Sylvan Lakers to perform in upcoming “The Nutcracker” ballet

The five dancers will grace the stage during the three day production at Red Deer College Dec. 13-15

WATCH: Sylvan Lake choirs bring joy at annual Christmas Concert

The 32nd annual Inter-church Sacred Massed Choir Christmas Concert was held Dec. 8

‘We must act’: Democrats unveil Trump impeachment charges

Trump insisted he did nothing wrong

China hints at national security trials for 2 Canadians detained for one year

The two Canadians’ detention is largely seen as retaliation for the arrest of a Huawei exec

Teen seriously injured: Police in Lethbridge, Alta., charge 5 people in swarming

Police say a 16-year-old boy made arrangements to meet with a young woman before he was attacked

PODCAST: The Expert welcomes AA Lacombe General Jared Williams

Lacombe resident joined Red Deer Advocate Sports Reporter Byron Hackett and Host Todd Vaughan

No reports yet of Canadians affected by New Zealand volcano eruption, feds say

Missing and injured included tourists from the U.S., China, Australia, Britain and Malaysia

Online ‘direct threats’ lead to cancellation of school dance in Blackfalds

Threats resulted from Grade 4 social studies class discussing energy sector

Blackfalds RCMP warn of poor driving conditions on QEII

Vehicles have been involved in collisions and are in the ditch

MP Blaine Calkins: Alberta left behind in Speech from the Throne

Liberal course does nothing for Alberta economy, crime

Would you leave your baby alone to go to the gym? This Canadian dad did

The man identifies just as a divorced dad with a nine-month-old baby

Most Read