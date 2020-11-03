Sylvan Lake Wranglers fall in season opener

The Wranglers lost the first two games of the season to the Red Deer Vipers

The start of the season did not go as well as the Sylvan Lake Wranglers had hoped.

The junior team lost back-to-back games versus rivals the Red Deer Vipers.

The home opener on Oct. 30 ended in a 4-0 loss for the Wranglers.

In the first period the Wranglers kept a tough defence, but couldn’t capitalize on the nine shots on net they attempted in the first 20 minutes of play.

While the Vipers stayed off the scoreboard in the first period, that changed in the middle frame.

Four minutes into the second period the Vipers sent the first goal of the game past the Wranglers goaltender.

Less than a minute later, the second goal for the Vipers was made.

Red Deer dominated in the middle frame of the home opener, ultimately scoring four times.

Despite out shooting the Vipers throughout the game, the home team never successfully connected with the puck to get on the scoreboard in the first game of the season.

The second game on Halloween was more of the same for the Wranglers. However, in the second game were able to get on the score board.

Playing in Red Deer in Oct. 31, the Wranglers were the first to score.

Eric Melynk, with the Wranglers sent the puck past the Vipers goal tender roughly midway through the first period. Jacksyn Goodall and Rylan Burns assisted in the Wranglers’ first goal of the season.

After the first goal for the Wranglers, the team failed to find the back of the net again in the game.

Despite once again out shooting the Vipers, the Wranglers were unable to successfully connect with the puck.

The second game of the season finished with a final score of 5-1 for the Vipers.

The Wranglers have two more games before a 14 day break gives the teams a chance to recuperate.

The next two games will once again be against the Vipers.

The Wranglers are at home again Nov. 6, with the puck dropping at 8:15 p.m. at the NexSource Centre. The next night the Wranglers are in Red Deer for the last game of the mini-series.



