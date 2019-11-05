Sylvan Lake Wranglers fall to reigning champions

The Wranglers faced the Airdrie Techmation Thunder at the NexSource Centre on Sunday night, Nov. 3

The Sylvan Lake Wranglers fell short against the reigning champions on Sunday night.

The Airdrie Techmation Thunder made the trip to the NexSource Centre on Nov. 3 and went home with a 5-3 victory.

The Wranglers out shot the Thunder during the opening period, but Airdrie managed to sneak one past goalie Shae Herbert.

The first half of the middle frame saw the Thunder find the back of the net twice more extending their lead to 3-0.

Thirteen-seconds after the third Airdrie goal Jackson Rider, from Austin Lawson and Dylan Scheunert, answered with a goal for the Wranglers.

With the momentum flowing a second Wranglers goal came three minutes later from Kale Lavalee, assisted by Taite Opdendries and Brett Westin.

Sylvan Lake’s Sloan Garritty found the back of the net once more for the Wranglers with a little over a minute left of play in the second period. The goal was assisted by Kyle Richmond.

Going into the final frame the Wranglers and the Thunder were tied at three, but visiting Airdrie quickly added another one to the scoreboard.

The final goal came at the hands of the Thunder with less than a minute left in the game.

Sylvan Lake is currently fourth in the Northern Division with five wins and eight losses.

The Wranglers return to home ice tonight, Nov. 5, to face the Mountainview Colts. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

Payton Wright takes a shot on the Thunder net during the first period on Nov. 3. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News