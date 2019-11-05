Shae Herbert sits at the ready during the second period of the Sylvan Lake Wranglers game against the Airdrie Techmation Thunder at the NexSource Centre on Nov. 3. Herbert saved 29 of the 34 shots taken at his net on Sunday night. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake Wranglers fall to reigning champions

The Wranglers faced the Airdrie Techmation Thunder at the NexSource Centre on Sunday night, Nov. 3

The Sylvan Lake Wranglers fell short against the reigning champions on Sunday night.

The Airdrie Techmation Thunder made the trip to the NexSource Centre on Nov. 3 and went home with a 5-3 victory.

The Wranglers out shot the Thunder during the opening period, but Airdrie managed to sneak one past goalie Shae Herbert.

The first half of the middle frame saw the Thunder find the back of the net twice more extending their lead to 3-0.

Thirteen-seconds after the third Airdrie goal Jackson Rider, from Austin Lawson and Dylan Scheunert, answered with a goal for the Wranglers.

With the momentum flowing a second Wranglers goal came three minutes later from Kale Lavalee, assisted by Taite Opdendries and Brett Westin.

Sylvan Lake’s Sloan Garritty found the back of the net once more for the Wranglers with a little over a minute left of play in the second period. The goal was assisted by Kyle Richmond.

Going into the final frame the Wranglers and the Thunder were tied at three, but visiting Airdrie quickly added another one to the scoreboard.

The final goal came at the hands of the Thunder with less than a minute left in the game.

Sylvan Lake is currently fourth in the Northern Division with five wins and eight losses.

The Wranglers return to home ice tonight, Nov. 5, to face the Mountainview Colts. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

 

Payton Wright takes a shot on the Thunder net during the first period on Nov. 3. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Captain Dayton Playford brings the puck down ice into Thunder territory looking to score a goal in the Sunday night game. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Previous story
‘Quite optimistic:’ Injured Bronco player undergoes spinal surgery in Thailand
Next story
PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Bears climb to championship game

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake students ensure No Stone is Left Alone

No Stone Left Alone was launched in 2011 by Maureen G. Bianchini-Purvis

West Central Midget Tigers leading conference standings

The Tigers recently added a tie to their record after facing the Central Alberta Selects on Nov. 1

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Bears climb to championship game

The Sylvan Lake Bears will play the Rocky Junior Rebels for the league championship on Saturday

Sylvan Lake Wranglers fall to reigning champions

The Wranglers faced the Airdrie Techmation Thunder at the NexSource Centre on Sunday night, Nov. 3

New director of Sylvan Lake Municipal Library sees potential in branch and town

Andrea Newland took over as director of the Sylvan Lake Library mid-October.

Sense of empathy, kindness floats over ‘Sesame Street’ set

While some rod puppets like Elmo require one puppeteer, it takes two to manipulate others

Canada’s Down syndrome community helps teach Google how to understand speech

The project will help those whose physiological difference make it hard for Google to understand them

30% of minority Canadians experienced discrimination at work: survey

The percentage was higher for Indigenous respondents at 40 per cent

First Nation, environmental groups seek leave to appeal Trans Mountain ruling

Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Ecojustice, Raincoast Conservation Foundation, Living Oceans Society seeking leave to appeal

Poppies from the First World War tour country as symbol of hope, resilience

The flowers are now part of a touring exhibit called War Flowers

Ovintiv name a ‘blank slate’ as Encana plans move to U.S.

‘Firstly, I think it’s a horrible name. Secondly, it doesn’t matter.’

Blackfalds RCMP remind motorists to slow down on icy roads

Area highways are icy and not in good shape for travel

‘Wexit’ applies to become a federal political party

Party wants the West to separate from the rest of Canada

Clear and unequivocal: Thousands of scientists sign letter on climate crisis

409 of the scientists were from Canada

Most Read