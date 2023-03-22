Sylvan Lake Wranglers heading to HJHL finals

The Sylvan Lake Wranglers are off to the Heritage Junior B Hockey League Final after becoming North Division champions.

On Thursday the Wranglers will take on the Okotoks Carstar Bisons in a matchup between the two number-one seeds from each division.

To start the five-game series the Wranglers will be in Okotoks at 8 p.m. before returning home on Saturday, March 25 at 8 p.m. Game 3 will go on Sunday in Okotoks and if needed, Game 4 will go ahead on Wednesday, March 29 in Sylvan Lake at 8 p.m.

Prior to making the final Sylvan Lake knocked off the Rocky Rams in the semifinals and the Airdrie Techmation Thunder in the division final.

Both series were lengthy including the most recent matchup against the Thunder that went six games. After the Wranglers went up 1-0 in the series, Airdrie took home two straight wins to take a 2-1 lead.

However from there on the Wranglers rattled off three straight wins, two of which were shutouts, to book their ticket to the finals.

In the deciding game six goaltender Kaden Toussaint had a strong game capturing a 25-save shutout against the Thunder. Ryan Wyzykoski and Hayden Motowylo were the lone goal scorers for the Wranglers.

Okotoks will be a tough task after winning eight straight games in the playoffs to get to the final series. The Bisons swept both the Strathmore Wheatland Kings in the semifinals and the Medicine Hat Cubs in the division finals. Prior to the playoffs, Okotoks only lost three games during the regular season.

