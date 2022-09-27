Sylvan Lake Wranglers kick off regular season

The Sylvan Lake Wranglers won their two away games last week. Pictured, the Wranglers played the Wetaskiwin Icemen in a previous home game. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)

The Sylvan Lake Wranglers played two away games last week, launching the regular season that will run until the end of November.

The team played on Sept. 23 in Rocky Mountain House and on Sept. 24 in Airdrie, bringing home wins from both games.

“We won both of them, and we can’t ask for much more than that,” said Karson French, assistant coach for the team. “This is the official start to the regular season.”

French said the team is pretty much set, after try-outs and exhibition games to narrow down the roster down to the best players.

“There’s a few tweaks still to make, but we’re down to 22 guys on the team,” he said. “We have room to add a couple more, but we pretty much have the team we’d like for the year.”

French said the team is looking good so far. “We’re strong this year. We’re pretty happy with the roster we’ve got right now. We think we can take a run at it this year.”

The Wranglers will play 20 regular season games before playoffs commence and then the winning teams will move on to provincials.

“We’re feeling good about the season,” said French. “We have a very skilled team this year, and we’re thinking we’re going to have a good season.”

The Wranglers home opener game takes place on Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. at the NexSource Centre.

