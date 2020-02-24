Dylan Scheunert reaches to try and get the puck away from a Viper deep in their own territory. The Wranglers in leading the best-of-seven series with two wins. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake Wranglers lead series with two overtime wins

The Wranglers are playing the Red Deer Vipers in the division semi-finals of the HJHL

The Sylvan Lake Wranglers are leading the best-of-seven semi final series with back-to-back overtime wins over the Red Deer Vipers.

The semi final series began in Red Deer Saturday night, when the Wranglers came from behind to take the game into overtime.

The Wranglers were down two points late in the final period of Game One. Brett Westin was the Wrangler to tie the game and take it into overtime.

Brett Westin scored the game winning goal Saturday night, off a feed from Braidon Westin and Wade Lightburn.

The final score of Game One was 7-6.

Sunday night the Wranglers hosted the Vipers at the NexSource Centre in Game Two, which also went into overtime.

Hot off the previous night’s win, the Wranglers were slow to start, Feb. 23.

The first period of the game the Wranglers were unable to capitalize on their shots and remained scoreless going into the second period.

In the middle frame the Wranglers put two shots away to get on the scoreboard, but were trailing the Vipers with a score of 4-2.

In the final period, the Wranglers came back to tie the game when Dayton Playford, from Jackson Rider and Taite Opdendries, found the back of the net with less than three minutes left on the clock.

In overtime, the game winning goal came from Caileb Berge, assisted by Wright and Zane Bennett.

With a 2-0 lead over the Vipers, the Wranglers will play Game Three in Red Deer Wednesday night. The puck drop is 8:30 p.m. at the Servus Arena in Red Deer.

The Wranglers will return to the NexSource Centre Thurs., Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. for Game Four.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Adam Sylvester shoulders around a Red Deer Viper in an attempt to get to the puck first. The Wranglers have won the first two games of the playoff series. Both games have gone in to overtime.

Previous story
Emergency goalie David Ayres helps Hurricanes pick up improbable win over Leafs

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Wranglers lead series with two overtime wins

The Wranglers are playing the Red Deer Vipers in the division semi-finals of the HJHL

West Central Tigers AA Bantams to host Provincials

Tigers second in league

Sylvan Lake businesses satisfied working in town, survey

The Chamber surveyed 100 local businesses and found 82 per cent are satisfied working in Sylvan Lake

UPDATE: Sylvan Lake RCMP on scene at serious, multi vehicle collision

There is no access westbound on Aspelund Road from the intersection.

Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce urges for end to rail blockades

Chamber President Keri Pratt urged the MP Blaine Calkins to help bring an end to the disruptions

Governor general says multiple solutions needed for ‘complicated’ overdose issue

Julie Payette met at a fire hall with firefighters and police officers as well as politicians and health experts

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes in landmark #MeToo trial

The cases against the Hollywood mogul started the #MeToo movement

CRA puts focus on paper returns as tax-filing season opens

The federal tax collector expects to handle about two million paper returns this calendar year out of roughly 26 million filings

Teck withdraws application for Frontier mine, citing discourse over climate change

The Vancouver-based company said it will take a $1.13-billion writedown on the Frontier project in Alberta

Violent ends to past Indigenous protests haunt Trudeau government

Trudeau adopted a more assertive tone Friday, insisting the barricade must come down

Blockades remain in place as Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs returning to B.C.

Hereditary Chief Woos said they are ready to engage in nation-to-nation talks with the B.C.

Two goals by Ben King pushes Rebels over Tri-city

7-5 game a high-scoring, runaway according to Rebels forward Chris Douglas

‘Nothing surprises us anymore:’ U.S. border officials find brain in package

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found the brain packed in a glass mason jar in a Canada Post shipment

Eyes on police after Trudeau orders blockades torn down, injunctions enforced

The RCMP in B.C. have sent a letter to the traditional leaders of the Wet’suwet’en Nation

Most Read