Sylvan Lake Wranglers lead series with two overtime wins

The Wranglers are playing the Red Deer Vipers in the division semi-finals of the HJHL

The Sylvan Lake Wranglers are leading the best-of-seven semi final series with back-to-back overtime wins over the Red Deer Vipers.

The semi final series began in Red Deer Saturday night, when the Wranglers came from behind to take the game into overtime.

The Wranglers were down two points late in the final period of Game One. Brett Westin was the Wrangler to tie the game and take it into overtime.

Brett Westin scored the game winning goal Saturday night, off a feed from Braidon Westin and Wade Lightburn.

The final score of Game One was 7-6.

Sunday night the Wranglers hosted the Vipers at the NexSource Centre in Game Two, which also went into overtime.

Hot off the previous night’s win, the Wranglers were slow to start, Feb. 23.

The first period of the game the Wranglers were unable to capitalize on their shots and remained scoreless going into the second period.

In the middle frame the Wranglers put two shots away to get on the scoreboard, but were trailing the Vipers with a score of 4-2.

In the final period, the Wranglers came back to tie the game when Dayton Playford, from Jackson Rider and Taite Opdendries, found the back of the net with less than three minutes left on the clock.

In overtime, the game winning goal came from Caileb Berge, assisted by Wright and Zane Bennett.

With a 2-0 lead over the Vipers, the Wranglers will play Game Three in Red Deer Wednesday night. The puck drop is 8:30 p.m. at the Servus Arena in Red Deer.

The Wranglers will return to the NexSource Centre Thurs., Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. for Game Four.



