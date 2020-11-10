Braidon Westin, no. 19 for the Wranglers, fights for the puck in a face-off in a recent game. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake Wranglers on losing streak after first four game

The Wranglers lost thier first four games versus the Red Deer Vipers

The Sylvan Lake Wranglers are off to a rough start in the Heritage Junior Hockey League.

With the first four games of the season in the history books, all against the Red Deer Vipers, the Wranglers have yet to notch a win.

In the last two games versus the Vipers, the Wranglers lost 3-2 in both games.

In both games, on Nov. 6 and 7, the Wranglers played hard and fast in the first period.

In the home game on Nov. 6, Cole Muir slammed the puck passed the goaltender roughly two minutes into the first frame of the game.

It was Muir again four and a half minutes later with the Wranglers second goal of the period. The second goal was assisted by Wade Lightburn and Jackson Rider.

In that first period, the Wranglers successfully kept the Vipers at bay and kept them off of the score board. However, the Vipers came back in the second to tie the game at two-all.

It came down to the third period. The Wranglers were hoping for their first win of the season, and worked hard to take control in the final period.

It took almost 16 minutes for the final goal of the game to come through. Until that point, the Wranglers played a tough defence, but the Vipers got through and sent one sailing to the back of the net.

The Nov. 6 game finished with a final score of 3-2 for the Vipers.

The game the following night on Nov. 7 was almost an exact duplicate of the Nov. 6 game.

In the Nov. 7 game, the first goal went to the Vipers, roughly one minute into the first period.

Following the first goal, the Wranglers rebounded to score twice before the period was over.

Zachary Daniels, on a feed from Wade Lightburn, scored the first goal for the Wranglers roughly nine minutes into the period, on a power play.

Braidon Westin followed at about the 17-minute mark with an unassisted goal.

Going into the middle frame the Wranglers led, 2-1.

That lead dissipated before the end of the second period when the Vipers tied the game, 2-2.

Once again, the Vipers chipped the last goal into the net in the third period, and the Wranglers were unable make it past the goal tender to take back the lead.

The Nov. 7 game finished with a score of 3-2 for the Vipers.

The Wranglers are currently in second to last place in the North Division of the Heritage Junior Hockey League.

Both teams are now on a 14-day break. The Wranglers will return to the ice on Nov. 22 against the Rocky Rams in Rocky Mountain House.

The next home game for the Wranglers is Nov. 27 at 8:30 p.m. versus the Rocky Rams.

Most Read