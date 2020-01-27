Sylvan Lake Wranglers overcome Rocky Rams for the win

It was a close victory for the Sylvan Lake Wranglers Sunday night as they took on the Rocky Rams at the NexSource Centre.

The Wranglers overcame the pressure put on by the rams with a 4-3 win, in the final seconds of game.

The last second win places the Wranglers with a record of 20-13-2, and a third place sitting in the Norther Division of the HJHL.

Zane Bennett from Beaudon Rider put the Wranglers on the board roughly two minutes into the first period, after the Rams beat them to the scoreboard.

It was a fast paced first period, however neither team found the back of the net again before the end of the period.

The Rams looked for the lead in the second period. The middle frame of the Jan. 26 game saw the Rams score twice, once on a power play, before the Wranglers could find their chance.

It was towards the end of the period, with less than five minutes left on the clock that a Wrangler found his opening.

Dayton Playford, unassisted, powered through the Rams and sent the puck sailing home.

With only one period left to play, the Wranglers were down by one point, 3-2.

In the final frame, it was all Wranglers.

No. 16 for the Wranglers Caileb Berge, off a feed from Kayde Budgell and Taite Opdendries, tied the game up at three-all just three minutes into the final period.

As the minutes ticked down, it looked like the game was going into overtime.

With less than a minute left on the clock, and tension high, Opdendries, with help from Berge and Zachary Daniels, scored the game winning goal.

The Wranglers came out with a win with 49 seconds left on the game clock.

The regular season of play is quickly coming to an end. The Wranglers have just two home games left before the play offs begin in February.

The Sylvan Lake Wranglers will take on the Stettler Lightning on Jan. 28 at 8:15.

The team’s final game of the regular season is Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. when the Wranglers will face off against the Mountainview Colts.

Playoff games have not yet been decided for the league.



Ashlain Dufresne works to get the puck away from a player on the Rams in the first period of the game, Jan. 26. Dufresne was called up from the West Central Midget Tigers to play for the Wranglers during the Sunday night game.