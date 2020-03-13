File Photo

Sylvan Lake Wranglers’ season ends with series lead

Abrupt end to the season due to Hockey Canada’s cancellations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

The Sylvan Lake Wranglers’ season has come to an end midway through the north division finals.

The Wranglers were ahead in of the Mountainview Colts in the best-of-seven playoff series to decide who would face the south division champions for the league title.

“It wasn’t the ending of the season we were looking for by any means, but we certainly understand and in light of everything that’s going on and the safety of everybody it was the right decision,” said Wranglers’ Head Coach Pat Garritty.

The abrupt end to the season came in response to Hockey Canada’s statement the evening of March 12.

Due to the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic the decision was made to cancel all Hockey Canada-sanctioned activities, which in turn means all Hockey Alberta-sanctioned activities.

This cancellation filters down to all Hockey Alberta, which the statement says includes league games, playoffs, practices, camps, as well as all championships at minor, female, junior, senior and sledge levels.

Games four and five for the Wranglers were set to take place this weekend, March 13 and 14 as the team continued to battle for a spot in the championship.

“We were up two games to one on a very good team, the Mountainview Colts, and that’s all I know,” said Garritty as to what the rest of the season may have looked like if it played out.

Despite the unexpected end to the Wranglers’ season Garritty says the team’s inaugural season was “exceptional.”

“We had an incredible playoff run and the boys worked really hard,” he added. “They were committed to success and as a coach that’s all you can ask for.”

The quick move from Blackfalds to Sylvan Lake was difficult, but Garrity says the level of acceptance the team received from the community was second to none.

“We’re looking forward to many years of success here and hopefully we can eventually bring home that HJHL Championship so the town can celebrate with us.”

Additionally, due to the Hockey Canada cancellations the bantam West Central Tigers will not be hosting provincials in Sylvan Lake next weekend, March 19-22.

The team did capture the South Central Alberta Hockey League Bantam AA champions title.

Junior B Hockey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
West Central Tigers disappointed

Just Posted

Town of Sylvan Lake closes NexSource Centre, Community Centre

The closures, which also include the library, are in response to the COVID-19 situation

Alberta confirms six new COVID-19 cases

Confirmed cases up to 29 in the province

Sylvan Lake Wranglers’ season ends with series lead

Abrupt end to the season due to Hockey Canada’s cancellations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Several Red Deer hospice staff in self-quarantine as a precaution

Health officials recommend 14-day self-quarantine for all out-of-country travellers

Trade shows hit hard by ban on large gatherings

Taboo show and auto auction at Westerner Park postponed

QUIZ: Are you feeling unlucky?

There are many superstitions surrounding Friday the 13th. See how well you know these traditions

Direct financial help coming for Canadians affected by COVID-19, Trudeau says

He says help would be targeted to vulnerable Canadians

Worried about your vacation amid the COVID-19 pandemic? Here’s what you can cancel

Many airlines, hotels and Airbnbs have updated policies due to the novel coronavirus

Parliament suspended, more closures amid COVID-19 recession warning

CN Tower set to close to visitors, several universities cancel in-person classes

Researchers and health workers further vaccine development, drive-thru testing

Meanwhile, researchers in Ontario announced they isolated the COVID-19 virus on Thursday

Centre eyes artificial intelligence to modernize the federal hunt for dirty cash

Overall, the centre disclosed 2,276 pieces of financial intelligence to police and security agencies

QUIZ: Are you feeling unlucky?

There are many superstitions surrounding Friday the 13th. See how well you know these traditions

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19: PMO

‘I will be back on my feet soon’

Alberta wants no big events, but keeps schools open during outbreak

Province confirmed four more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 23

Most Read