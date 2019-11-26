Sylvan Lake Wranglers shutout Red Deer in home opener rematch

The Wranglers defeated the visiting Red Deer Vipers 2-0 at the NexSource Centre on Nov. 22

The Sylvan Lake Wranglers got redemption in their home opener rematch against Red Deer on Friday.

The visiting Vipers came in to the NexSource Centre on Nov. 22 hopeful for a repeat of the Sept. 22 game, but they did not get the outcome they wanted.

The first period of the Friday night game went scoreless in front of a crowd of young hockey fans on Sylvan Lake Minor Hockey Night. Anyone wearing a minor hockey jersey or track suit recieved free entrance to game.

The Wranglers came out strong in the middle frame and found the back of the net twice while continuing to outshoot the Vipers.

Beaudon Rider, from Kody Wold and Taite Opdendries, was the first on the scoreboard with a power-play goal.

About six minutes later the Wranglers scored another power-play goal, this time off the stick of Taite Opdendries, assisted by Dylan Scheunert and Wade Lightburn.

The third period went scoreless at both ends of the ice giving the Wranglers a 2-0 victory at the final buzzer.

Between the pipes during the Wranglers’ shutout was Cameron Loomis-Labrosse who saved a total of 21 shots.

The Wranglers are currently third in the northern division of the Heritage Junior Hockey League behind Airdrie and Mountainview.

After 19 games Sylvan Lake has a record of 10 wins and nine losses.

The Wranglers are on a two-game win streak as they take to the road for game 20 against Ponoka on Nov. 27.

On Nov. 30 the Wranglers will kick off a three-game home stretch when they face off against Medicine Hat. Puck drop will be at 8:00 p.m. at the NexSource Centre.

The next night, Dec. 1, Cochrane will be in town for a Sunday night game, and Stettler will be making the trip to Sylvan Lake on Tuesday for an 8:15 p.m. game time on Dec. 3.

Dylan Scheunert looks to make a play during the first period of the Wranglers’ game against the Vipers on Nov. 22. Scheunert is credit with one assist for the Friday night game. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Sloan Garritty chases the puck down ice at the NexSource Centre as the Wranglers faced the Vipers on Nov. 22. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News