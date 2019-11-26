Cameron Loomis-Labrosse saved 21 goals for a shutout on Nov. 22 in the Sylvan Lake Wranglers’ home opener rematch against the Red Deer Vipers at the NexSource Centre. The Wranglers came out with a 2-0 victory over the Vipers. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake Wranglers shutout Red Deer in home opener rematch

The Wranglers defeated the visiting Red Deer Vipers 2-0 at the NexSource Centre on Nov. 22

The Sylvan Lake Wranglers got redemption in their home opener rematch against Red Deer on Friday.

The visiting Vipers came in to the NexSource Centre on Nov. 22 hopeful for a repeat of the Sept. 22 game, but they did not get the outcome they wanted.

The first period of the Friday night game went scoreless in front of a crowd of young hockey fans on Sylvan Lake Minor Hockey Night. Anyone wearing a minor hockey jersey or track suit recieved free entrance to game.

The Wranglers came out strong in the middle frame and found the back of the net twice while continuing to outshoot the Vipers.

Beaudon Rider, from Kody Wold and Taite Opdendries, was the first on the scoreboard with a power-play goal.

About six minutes later the Wranglers scored another power-play goal, this time off the stick of Taite Opdendries, assisted by Dylan Scheunert and Wade Lightburn.

The third period went scoreless at both ends of the ice giving the Wranglers a 2-0 victory at the final buzzer.

Between the pipes during the Wranglers’ shutout was Cameron Loomis-Labrosse who saved a total of 21 shots.

The Wranglers are currently third in the northern division of the Heritage Junior Hockey League behind Airdrie and Mountainview.

After 19 games Sylvan Lake has a record of 10 wins and nine losses.

The Wranglers are on a two-game win streak as they take to the road for game 20 against Ponoka on Nov. 27.

On Nov. 30 the Wranglers will kick off a three-game home stretch when they face off against Medicine Hat. Puck drop will be at 8:00 p.m. at the NexSource Centre.

The next night, Dec. 1, Cochrane will be in town for a Sunday night game, and Stettler will be making the trip to Sylvan Lake on Tuesday for an 8:15 p.m. game time on Dec. 3.

 

Dylan Scheunert looks to make a play during the first period of the Wranglers’ game against the Vipers on Nov. 22. Scheunert is credit with one assist for the Friday night game. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Sloan Garritty chases the puck down ice at the NexSource Centre as the Wranglers faced the Vipers on Nov. 22. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Austin Lawson lines up to launch a shot on the Red Deer Vipers’ net on Nov. 22. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Previous story
Sylvan Lake Peewee Lakers clinch home opener
Next story
Bombers Spiring makes history as 1st woman to have name engraved on Grey Cup

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Wranglers shutout Red Deer in home opener rematch

The Wranglers defeated the visiting Red Deer Vipers 2-0 at the NexSource Centre on Nov. 22

Sylvan Lake Peewee Lakers clinch home opener

The Sylvan Lake Peewee Lakers-Red kicked off their regular season with a win over 3 C’s Nov. 24

Concerns prompt Sylvan Lake to change winter street plowing plans

Council approved amalgamating C and D Routes in the Snow and Ice Control Policy

Angels Anonymous Tree returns to Sylvan Lake DQ for 25th year

Angels Anonymous was started by Dairy Queen’s head office, and the local location continues it today

RCMP investigate break and enter, mischief at Sylvan Lake house party

Sylvan Lake RCMP are looking for public assistance in collecting video evidence and identification

Long time coming: Grey Cup parade to take over downtown Winnipeg

It’s their first championship since a 50-11 win over Edmonton in the 1990 title game

Children watchdog blames Alberta, B.C. for lack of coordination before teen’s overdose death

Jennifer Charlesworth, the Representative for Children and Youth, calls out lack of oversight

NHL investigates allegations Calgary Flames coach used racial slurs

The NHL called the alleged behaviour ‘repugnant and unacceptable’

Feds won’t explain claim pipeline expansion will raise $500M in tax revenue

Ottawa bought the pipeline for $4.5 billion in 2018

Teamsters say they have reached a tentative deal with CN, work set to resume

The union said normal operations at CN will resume Wednesday at 6 a.m. local time across Canada

Western Canada Indigenous leaders choose pipelines over poverty

Nations want ownership, jobs from Trans Mountain, LNG Canada

Winnipeg’s Grey Cup win means this fan can wear pants again

Chris Matthew has been waiting 18 years for the Blue Bombers to win a championship

More support needed for young adults no longer in government care, Alberta watchdog says

Advocate Del Graff releases report about six people who aged out of the system, but died last year

Former Kelowna woman murdered near Edmonton

The 33-year-old was discovered deceased in an area near Parkland County

Most Read