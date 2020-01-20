Sylvan Lake Wranglers soar over High River Flyers

The Sylvan Lake Wranglers came out of the Sunday night game with a 5-3 victory on home ice

The Sylvan Lake Wranglers soared over the High River Flyers on Sunday night.

The Wranglers outscored the visiting Flyers 5-3 on Jan. 19 at the NexSource Centre to bring this season’s HJHL record to 19-13-2.

After about seven minutes of play on Sunday night the Wranglers were off to the races pulling ahead 4-0 in the first period of the game.

Ashlain Dufresne was the first to find the back of the Flyers’ net with help from Wade Lightburn and Dayton Playford.

A little over a minute later the Wranglers’ second goal came off the stick of Dylan Scheunert, assisted by Caileb Berge and Braidon Westin.

The Wranglers’ third goal came at the first period’s halfway point when the puck connected with Zachary Daniels, from Austin Kalev and Kyle Imesch.

Dylan Scheunert fired off an assisted goal with a little more than seven minutes remaining in the frame.

In the final minutes leading into the first intermission the players began to get chippy with a fight breaking out leaving the Wranglers in a penalty kill before the buzzer.

Hitting the ice up 4-0 for the middle frame with more even tempers the Wranglers added one more to the score.

The final Wranglers goal was at the hands of Caileb Berge, assisted by Dylan Scheunert, at the nine and a half minutes mark.

Down a handful of goals the Flyers fired back scoring on Wranglers’ goalie Cameron Loomis-Labrosse twice in the second period.

The final frame only saw one more goal despite each team making 13 attempts on net.

High River was able to get one more past Loomis-Labrosse just a few minutes after the puck dropped in the Sunday night game’s third period.

The second and third periods saw no more penalty time for fighting and a combined total of six minutes was spent in the box during these frames.

Between the pipes Loomis-Labrosse stopped 32 of the 35 shots taken by the Flyers on Jan. 19, whereas the Wranglers took 43 shots on the High River net.

The win holds the Sylvan Lake Wranglers steady in the standings where they sit in the Northern Division’s third place.

The Wranglers return to home ice for another Sunday night game on Jan. 26. They will face the Rocky Rams in an 8 p.m. puck drop.



No. 5 Jackson Rider looks to fire the puck past a member of the Flyers on Sunday night. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Kody Wold secures the puck during the first period of the Wranglers’ game against High River on Jan. 19. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News