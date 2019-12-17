Sylvan Lake Wranglers stampede over Ponoka

The Wranglers added another to the win column with a 7-1 victory over Ponoka Sunday night, Dec. 15

The Sylvan Lake Wranglers trampled over the Ponoka Stampeders on Sunday night.

The Wranglers soared to a stunning 7-1 victory over the visiting Stampeders on Dec. 15 in the NexSource Centre.

Shortly after the puck dropped the Wranglers were up on the scoreboard with a goal from Brett Westin, assisted by Payton Wright.

Eleven-seconds later, 1:35 minutes in to play, Kayde Budgell, from Caileb Berge and Wade Lightburn, knocked another back to put Sylvan Lake up 2-0.

The middle frame of the Sunday night game was a scoring frenzy for the Wranglers.

Taite Opdendries, assisted by Austin Kalev and Kyle Imesch, put goal number three passed the Stampeders goalie just over three minutes in to the period.

Kayde Budgell scored his second of the night with the help of Caileb Berge and Zachary Daniels as the Wranglers’ lead continued to grow.

At the period’s halfway point Ponoka was able to sneak one past Shae Herbert to score their only goal of the game.

The Wranglers answered quickly as Kayde Budgell scored his hat trick goal with the assistance of Caileb Berge.

The final goal of the period came off the stick of Taite Opdendries, from Jackson Rider and Beaudon Rider, about seven minutes of play remaining.

A seventh and final goal was scored by Kyle Imesch, assisted by Taite Opdendries, at 12 minutes in to the third period.

Between the pipes Herbert saved 17 of the 18 shots Ponoka took on him Sunday night, while the Wranglers made seven of the 53 shots taken at the Stampeders goalie.

Despite the action on the ice the penalty boxes sat empty for majority of the game.

A total of 10 minutes of penalty time was served from both benches.

The northern division second place Wranglers hit the road to face the third place Vipers in Red Deer on Dec. 21.

The Wranglers will close out 2019 on home ice when they face the Lomond Lakers in a Sunday afternoon game on Dec. 22. Puck drop will be at 2:45 p.m.

Caileb Berge pushes past a Stampeder as he flies towards the net on Sunday evening. Berge is credited with three assists during the Wranglers’ match up with Ponoka. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Beaudon Rider fires off a shot during the Wranglers’ game against Ponoka on Dec. 15. The Sunday night win puts Sylvan Lake at a 15-11-1 Heritage Junior Hockey League record. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News