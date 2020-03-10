Adam Sylvester looks for an open teammate and prepares to pass the puck late in the first period of Game 1, March 6.

Sylvan Lake Wranglers tied in division final series

The Wranglers won Game 1 of the series and lost Game 2 the following night

The Sylvan Lake Wranglers are currently tied with the Mountainview Colts with one game a piece in the division final of the HJHL.

The Wranglers had home ice in the first game of the series, March 6, and took the first win of the series with a score of 6-2.

Game one of the best-of-seven series started slow in the first period with Brett Westin, from Taite Opdendries and Beaudon Rider, scored the first goal of the game.

In the first period the Wranglers scored only once, and before the end of the period let one in from the Colts.

True to Wranglers’ form, the home came came out in the second to play harder and faster.

The team scored twice in the middle frame of Game 1, and ended the period with a one point lead. The score was 3-2 for the Wranglers with another 20 minutes left to play.

In the final period, the Wranglers scored three times in the first 10 minutes of the period. Taite Opdendries assisted by Braidon Westin and Dayton Playford scored the game winnign goal on the power play nine minutes into the period.

During that same time, the Wranglers kept the Colts at bay and Mountainview went scoreless in the final period.

Goal tender Cameron Loomis-Labrosse stopped 25 of the 27 shots attempted on his net.

The following night the Wranglers fell to the Colts in a 3-0 loss.

Game 3 for the division final is at the NexSource Centre Tuesday night. The puck drops at 8:15 p.m.

Game 4 will be March 12 down the QEII in the Didsbury Arena at 8 p.m. before returning to the NexSource Centre on March 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Brett Westin speeds down the ice looking for an opening in the defence of the Mountainview Colts in Game 1 of the best-of-seven division final.

Braidon Westin tries to squeeze past a Mountainview Colt hot of the defence in his own territory.

