Sylvan Lake Yettis clinch league’s top spot

The Yettis have a first round bye and will play the second round of playoffs on home court, July 5-7

The Sylvan Lake Yettis have secured a bye in the first round of playoffs.

After winning back-to-back games over the weekend the Yettis clinched first place in regular season Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League play.

On June 15 the Yettis hustled to a 22-3 win over the Calgary Axemen at home.

A total of 10 goals were scored by the Yettis in the first period of the team’s last regular season home game, followed by eight in the second and four before the final buzzer.

Kien Bowen and Zachary Daniels tied for top goal scorer at five a piece with Adam Sylvester a close second with four.

The game against the Rockyview Rage saw a 20-5 victory for the Yettis on June 16.

“If Rockyview won they would’ve made the playoffs and we needed to win to clinch first place,” said Head Coach Cal Thudium.

The Yettis scored 16 points in the first two periods, taking full control of the game before scoring four more in the third to make an even 20.

Kien Bowen found himself on top of the scoring list once again with seven goals. Eric Taylor trailed shortly behind with four.

“Honestly, I can’t be more proud of these players, being short-handed and the guys that played hard this weekend, us coaches were really pleased with how we finished going into the playoffs,” Thudium said.

The Yettis have a bye for the first round of playoffs and will return to home court for the second round the weekend of July 5-7.

The Yettis will be matched up with the lowest seed team from the quarterfinals.

“Basically if we win that we guarantee ourselves to provincials,” explained Thudium, “right now we’ll just be focused on that weekend.”

Thudium says the team will use the bye week to heal injuries and get healthy, while also making sure to “stay sharp.”

No. 17 Zachary Daniels rushes towards the Axemen goal on June 15. Daniels was tied for the top scorer title with five goals. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Austin Gallant looks to get around a defending Axemen in the game’s first period at the NexSource Centre. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News