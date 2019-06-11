Kien Bowen winds up to take a shot past a defending High River Fire on June 8. Bowen was credited for a goal and seven assists for the Saturday game at the NexSource Centre. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake Yettis closing in on home advantage for playoffs

The Yettis are first in the South West Division with a regular season record of 11-1

The Sylvan Lake Yettis continue to keep the “loss” column to a minimum after two more wins at home.

On June 8 the Yettis beat the High River Heat after trailing in the first period.

“Over the next two periods we allowed two goals and won the game 17-8, and honestly I think it was one of our best performances of the season,” said Head Coach Cal Thudium.

The Yettis scored a total of 13 goals in the second and third periods to pull ahead of the Heat.

“The Heat is obviously the top team of the South and I think as a group we were pretty happy at how we played,” added Thudium.

The Saturday game saw eight different goal scorers, with Eric Taylor leading the pack with five. Adam Sylvester followed closely behind with four goals.

“I think we’re still looking at the bigger picture and a game like that against the Heat on Saturday was as close to a hard playoff game as we’re going to have,” said Thudium.

The Yettis also rose to a 13-6 victory over the Rockyview Rage T2 on June 9.

There are two games left in regular season Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League play and the Yettis are hoping to keep the win streak alive.

“If we can win both games we will clinch home advantage for the whole playoffs, so I think that’s our goal right now,” said Thudium.

Thudium credits the team’s success to the players because of how hard they work in practice and how well they listen to the coaching staff.

He added they are always making adjustments to what they need to do in games, such as power plays and systems.

“I felt the game before High River we lost our composure and definitely in the playoffs that’s something we can’t do,” Thudium said.

The Yettis return to the court June 15 when the face the Calgary Axemen T2 in the NexSource Centre at 2 p.m. The regular season will wrap up June 16 on the road against the Rockyview Rage T2.

Thudium says the team is “very excited” to get playoffs going and anyone who hasn’t seen a lacrosse game, or a high-level game, should check one out.

“Anybody I’ve had come to the games, they come to the next one and [it] could be a long time before we have a team this good again in Sylvan Lake,” said Thudium.

No. 19 Adam Sylvester pushes past a member of the Fire heading towards the net on June 8. Sylvester scored four of the Yettis’ 17 goals over High River Saturday evening. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Khale Skinner rushes towards the net in the first period of the game against the Heat on June 8. The Yettis also beat the Rockyview Rage T2 at the NexSource Centre on June 9. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

