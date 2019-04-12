Sylvan Lake Yettis eye league championship ahead of season start

The first game for the Yettis is April 24 at 8:30 p.m.

The Sylvan Lake Yettis are looking to make their mark this season with a league championship.

The Yettis lost out on the championship after claiming top spot in their division last season. The team played the Red Deer Renegades in a fight for a championship spot last July.

Head Coach Cal Thudium says right now he is working on the team’s conditioning and getting them into game shape.

“With a short season we have to move fast, there is not much room for a slow start,” Thudium said, adding the team members hadn’t played the game since last July.

A slow start to the season is a concern, Thudium says, along with possible disciplinary problems.

The beginning of last year the team had some issues with discipline, and Thudium is hoping to nip that before it could happen again.

“It’s always a concern, but at this moment we don’t know if there will be problems with discipline, we’re just hoping there isn’t.”

The team has a few new players, which include players from the midget lacrosse team in Lacombe and a former tier one player, on board that have brought a new dynamic, but Thudium says they have been meshing well together.

“The team has been working together really well. We have a lot of returning players who have brought in the new members easily,” he said.

To help with team bonding and conditioning, the Yettis have started doing hot yoga together. Thudium says the guys on the team really enjoyed their first session and it helps to keep them stretched and limber throughout the season.

“The folks at Shift Yoga have been really great, and the guys have really enjoyed themselves so far.”

All the work going into practices, and keeping limber off the court, is in preparation for what Thudium says will be a great season.

“As good as we were last year, we are going to better this year,” Thudium said.

The Yettis have home court advantage in the first game of the season. The team will take on the Olds Stingers on April 24 with the game beginning at 8:30 p.m. in Arena 2 at the NexSource Centre.