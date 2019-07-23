Sylvan Lake Yettis Junior B champions

The Sylvan Lake Yettis won the gold medal and came home provincial champions after beating the Sherwood Park Titans 14-3, Sunday afternoon. Photo Submitted

The Yettis beat the Sherwood Park Titans to claim the provincial title Sunday

The Sylvan Lake Yettis have claimed Jr B. Tier 2 provincial lacrosse title.

The Yettis took the championship title away from the Sherwood Park Titan Sunday afternoon after winning the division title Friday night.

The Yettis won the provincial title with a 14-3 win over the Titans.

Before the team could move on to win the gold medal, they first had to meet High River to decide who would be named the champions of the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League South Division.

The Yettis played like they have all season, and won the division title with a score of 14-7.

High River went on to win the bronze medal at the end of the tournament.

After a competitive tournament over the weekend, the Yettis came face to face with the Titans, both eyeing the gold medal.

The Yettis were hot right out of the gate in the championship game, scoring a total of five goals in the first period.

While the team played a fast offence, with Kien Bowen putting the Yettis on the board first, they also kept the pressure high on the Titans who got off two goals in the first period.

With a score of 5-2, the Yettis looked to widen their lead.

By the end of the middle frame the Yettis had left the Titans behind after wracking up another five points, leaving the score 10-2.

In the final 20 minutes of play, the Yettis secured their win with another four successful shots on net.

Eric Taylor scored the final goal for the Yettis on a power play with just under five minutes left on the clock.

Meanwhile the Titans picked up one more point at the beginning of the period.

The final score of 14-3 left the Yettis celebrating with a gold medal.