Sylvan Lake Yettis Junior B champions

The Yettis beat the Sherwood Park Titans to claim the provincial title Sunday

The Sylvan Lake Yettis won the gold medal and came home provincial champions after beating the Sherwood Park Titans 14-3, Sunday afternoon. Photo Submitted

The Sylvan Lake Yettis have claimed Jr B. Tier 2 provincial lacrosse title.

The Yettis took the championship title away from the Sherwood Park Titan Sunday afternoon after winning the division title Friday night.

The Yettis won the provincial title with a 14-3 win over the Titans.

Before the team could move on to win the gold medal, they first had to meet High River to decide who would be named the champions of the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League South Division.

The Yettis played like they have all season, and won the division title with a score of 14-7.

High River went on to win the bronze medal at the end of the tournament.

After a competitive tournament over the weekend, the Yettis came face to face with the Titans, both eyeing the gold medal.

The Yettis were hot right out of the gate in the championship game, scoring a total of five goals in the first period.

While the team played a fast offence, with Kien Bowen putting the Yettis on the board first, they also kept the pressure high on the Titans who got off two goals in the first period.

With a score of 5-2, the Yettis looked to widen their lead.

By the end of the middle frame the Yettis had left the Titans behind after wracking up another five points, leaving the score 10-2.

In the final 20 minutes of play, the Yettis secured their win with another four successful shots on net.

Eric Taylor scored the final goal for the Yettis on a power play with just under five minutes left on the clock.

Meanwhile the Titans picked up one more point at the beginning of the period.

The final score of 14-3 left the Yettis celebrating with a gold medal.

Previous story
VIDEO: Calgary, Flames agree to terms on new NHL arena

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Yettis Junior B champions

The Yettis beat the Sherwood Park Titans to claim the provincial tital Sunday

Sylvan Lake’s Accelerated Revolution Show and Shine raises more than $5,000

The annual show and shine is a Central Alberta fundraiser for the Strollery Children’s Hospital

Sylvan Lake replaces Jaws for even bigger shark at Jaws at the Lake Series

“The Meg” will play during this year’s event on Aug. 4 with a start time planned for 9 p.m.

Eckville area author gets publishing debut

Barbie Band-Aid by Lillian White is a collection of short stories about being an oil field medic

B.C. journalist named PPC candidate for Red Deer-Lacombe

Laura-Lynn Thompson is running against Blaine Calkins in the federal election this October

VIDEO: Calgary, Flames agree to terms on new NHL arena

The proposed 19,000-seat facility would replace the Saddledome at an estimated cost of $550 million

VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

Alberta ahead of average tornado count at 17 so far this year

The province’s average over the past 30 years has been 12 tornadoes per year

The Beaverton’s sharp satire thrives in polarized political climate

Canadian TV series’ third season to air Tuesday on CTV after “The Amazing Race Canada”

VIDEO: Bystander training gains traction as tool to prevent sexual harassment, violence

Julia Gartley was sexually assaulted after an event, and no one stepped in to help

Sexual assaults, extortion on the rise even as crime rates stay low: Stats Canada

Rates of police-reported sexual assault rose for the fourth year in a row

A year later, ceremony commemorates victims of the Danforth shooting

It’s the one-year anniversary of when a man opened fire along the bustling street before shooting and killing himself

Ottawa fights planned class action against RCMP for bullying, intimidation

The current case is more general, applying to employees, including men, who worked for the RCMP

Alberta judge denies B.C.’s bid to block ‘Turn Off the Taps’ bill

He said the proper venue for the disagreement is Federal Court

Most Read