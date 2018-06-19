Sylvan Lake Yettis marching towards playoff spot

The team is currently in second place in the league

The push to playoffs has begun for the Sylvan Lake Yettis, as the team marches toward the ever lasting goal of league championship.

Currently in second place in the league, the Yettis played two games at home over the weekend, walking over their competition to add two more W’s to the tally.

The two games, played on June 16 and 17, were massive wins for the Yettis, who only have three games left in the regular season.

The Yettis took on the Calgary Axemen at home on June 16 and left with a 16-5 win.

The following day the Yettis sent the Rockyview Rage home after a 14-0 shutout.

Josh Green got the ball rolling for the Yettis on June 16 with the help of Kien Bowen and Zachary Daniels.

Over the course of the game Green went on to score three more times, and is credited with four assists.

The Sylvan Lake Yettis scored five times over the course of the first period, and only one score against was let in towards the end of the period.

The second period was a near mirror image of the first. Yetis No. 8 Braydon McLaughlin kicked off the period from a feed from Green.

McLaughlin’s goal was the first of seven for the Yettis in the middle frame.

Once again the Axemen scored only once during the 20-minute period, making it through the Yettis’ defence with only seconds left on the score clock.

With a score of 12-2 and another period left to play, the Yettis were ready to play until the end and win another game.

Green once again started the period off for the Yettis. The team went on to rack up the points and scored four more times in the final period.

With less than a minute on the clock McLaughlin got a hold of the ball, assisted by Austin Gallant, and sent the ball sailing into the net one last time.

Meanwhile the Axemen scored more than they had in the first two periods, but it was not enough to make up the difference.

The Yettis won against the Calgary Axemen 16-5.

Following the win, the Yettis once again played at home, this time hosting the Rockyview Rage on June 17.

The star of the show was Yettis goaltender Ethan Hanson who blocked and saved each attempted on net.

Over the course of the game Bowen scored a total of six times, including the first goal of the game for the Yettis.

The Yettis two wins over the weekend cemented the team’s second place standing. With only three games left in the regular season they are only two points behind the first place team the Red Deer Renegades.

The Yettis have one last home game before the playoffs. The team will play at home on June 24 against the Calgary Sabrecats. The game is set to begin at 3 p.m. at the NexSource Centre.

Tristen Hess looks for an opening in the Axemen defence, while holding a defender at bay.