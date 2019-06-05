No. 19 Adam Sylvester leaps as he takes a shot on net during the first period of the game against the Calgary Wranglers June 1. Sylvester scored the first goal of the Yettis’ game at the NexSource Centre. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake Yettis remain undefeated at home

The Yettis defeated the Calgary Wranglers 11-10 at the NexSource Centre June 1

The Sylvan Lake Yettis remain dominant at home after another win Saturday afternoon.

The Yettis faced the Calgary Wranglers in the NexSource Centre on June 1 and squeaked by with a 11-10 victory.

Adam Sylvester, assisted by Braydon McLaughlin, was the first to find the back of the net leading a four goal period from the Yettis, but the Wranglers matched every one leaving it a 4-4 game at the end of the opening frame.

The middle frame saw two a piece from Eric Taylor and Kien Bowen, but Calgary continued to fight back.

The third period began a tied game and the Wranglers continued to keep up until the final minutes of the game.

With 3:26 left of play Eric Taylor put the final nail in the coffin and pulled the Yettis ahead to an 11-10 victory.

The Yettis have only fallen short in one game this season giving them a 9-1 record in Rocky Mountain House Lacrosse League regular season play.

The Sylvan Lake Yettis will try to remain undefeated at home when they return to the NexSource Centre for a doubleheader weekend.

First they will face the High River Heat June 8 at 5 p.m. and then they will battle the Rockyview Rage T2 June 9 at 3 p.m.

 

Kien Bowen charges the Wranglers’ net looking to add another point to the scoreboard. Bowen scored three of the Yettis’ 11 goals on June 1. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

No. 2 Eric Nikolai looks to make a play in the Sylvan Lake Yettis’ game against the Wranglers. The Yettis came out on top with an 11-10 victory June 1. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

