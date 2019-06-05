Sylvan Lake Yettis remain undefeated at home

The Yettis defeated the Calgary Wranglers 11-10 at the NexSource Centre June 1

The Sylvan Lake Yettis remain dominant at home after another win Saturday afternoon.

The Yettis faced the Calgary Wranglers in the NexSource Centre on June 1 and squeaked by with a 11-10 victory.

Adam Sylvester, assisted by Braydon McLaughlin, was the first to find the back of the net leading a four goal period from the Yettis, but the Wranglers matched every one leaving it a 4-4 game at the end of the opening frame.

The middle frame saw two a piece from Eric Taylor and Kien Bowen, but Calgary continued to fight back.

The third period began a tied game and the Wranglers continued to keep up until the final minutes of the game.

With 3:26 left of play Eric Taylor put the final nail in the coffin and pulled the Yettis ahead to an 11-10 victory.

The Yettis have only fallen short in one game this season giving them a 9-1 record in Rocky Mountain House Lacrosse League regular season play.

The Sylvan Lake Yettis will try to remain undefeated at home when they return to the NexSource Centre for a doubleheader weekend.

First they will face the High River Heat June 8 at 5 p.m. and then they will battle the Rockyview Rage T2 June 9 at 3 p.m.

Kien Bowen charges the Wranglers’ net looking to add another point to the scoreboard. Bowen scored three of the Yettis’ 11 goals on June 1. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News