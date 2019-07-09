Dawson Hilla-Hartt blocks his opponent on the Sun Devils so his teammate can get around and find an opening at the net. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake Yettis wipe the court of Sun Devil to win championship

The Yettis won back-to-back games over the weekend to take the title and a spot in provincials

Two big wins over the weekend is taking the Sylvan Lake Yettis to their first provincial playoff.

The Yettis faced the Medicine Hat Sun Devils on home court over the weekend for a best-of-three championship series.

Though the Yettis played the Sun Devils at the beginning of the regular season, and won handily, the play-off season saw both teams working harder for each and every goal.

Yettis Assistant Coach Justin Moltzahn said the team from Medicine Hat surprised them.

“They were a stronger team than they were at the beginning of the season,” said Moltzahn.

READ MORE: Sylvan Lake Yettis clinch league’s top spot

In the first game of the series on July 6, the Yettis won 14-10. In the second game the day following, July 7, the Yettis won once again with a score of 21-11.

When it comes to playoff games, Moltzahn says the team cannot rely on the triumphs of the regular season.

During play off series, each team wants to win that much more and will work that much harder, he says.

“It is a whole different animal, a different experience,” he said.

Throughout the regular season the Yettis won most games with huge scores, while keeping their opponents in the single digits.

During the playoff series, Moltzahn said he had to give credit to the Sun Devils because they never gave up.

No matter how hard the Yettis pushed, or goals they scored, the Sun Devils pushed back.

“I have to give it to them, they never gave up… the came back every time. In the regular season many teams just sort of gave up when we got ahead, but not this time.”

In both games the Yettis played their strongest periods in the final frame. When it came to both defence and offence, the Yettis upped the anti to give themselves a win.

Moltzahn says the Yettis will have to continue with that strength moving forward into playoffs.

“Our strongest asset is our defence… Our defence is just so good,” he said, adding the team’s prowess on offence has “grown exponentially.”

The team has four practices before leaving for the provincial tournament.

The team will take the time to recuperate a bit, and come down off the high of winning the league title while evaluating their strengths and weaknesses, according to Moltzahn.

He says they aren’t sure what they are up against in the tournament, as they have not had a chance to play against, or watch, any of the teams from the north.

“You can learn a lot from a series, but you can’t learn everything… I am confident in what we have,” said Moltzahn.

The Sylvan Lake Yettis will play in the provincial tournament July 19-21 in Sherwood Park.

Follow Megan Roth on Twitter

@MeganSLN
megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Adam Sylvester pushes himself through the Sun Devils defence to make an attempt on net towards the end of the first period of the July 7 game.

Zachary Daniels moves into position to receive a pass while deep in the Sun Devils territory during the second game on July 7. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Previous story
Don Cherry denies suggestion he may not return to Hockey Night in Canada

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Yettis wipe the court of Sun Devil to win championship

The Yettis won back-to-back games over the weekend to take the title and a spot in provincials

Benalto Fair and Stampede thunders to a close

The 102nd annual stampede in Benalto closed Sunday afternoon after four thrilling days

PHOTOS: Bethany Sylvan Lake residents treated to mini car show

A mini show and shine was set up for residents outside the facility Sunday afternoon

Annual Show and Shine rolling into Sylvan Lake

The Accelerated Revolution Foundation event is July 20 at the Meadowlands Golf Club driving range

Construction season begins in Sylvan Lake

The Town of Sylvan Lake announced six major projects to take place this construction season

Former prime minister Chretien hospitalized in Hong Kong as a ‘precaution’

Chretien served as Canada’s prime minister from 1993 to 2003

46 people to hospital after suspected carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg hotel

Fifteen of those people are in critical condition and five are considered in unstable condition

Half of Indigenous children live in poverty, Canadian study says

That figure rises to 53 per cent when looking at First Nations children living on reserves

Alberta municipality votes to ban conversion therapy in first for province

Similar bans exist in Manitoba, Ontario, Nova Scotia and Vancouver

80% of Canadians can’t keep off the internet for 8 straight hours: survey

85% haven’t taken a week-long break this year

Are robots coming for your jobs? Maybe, maybe not: report

Artificial intelligence, robots, won’t necessarily displace workers

Cineplex sticks by decision to screen anti-abortion film ‘Unplanned’

It will also screen in 10 Landmark Cinemas as well as some independent theatres in Canada

Swoop hit by ongoing wave of flight cancellations as passengers vent frustration

The issue was caused by ‘unscheduled maintenance’

CMHC reports pace of housing starts in Canada jumped higher in June

The housing report came a day ahead of the Bank of Canada’s next interest rate decision

Most Read