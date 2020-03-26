Photo by SIX HEARTS CREATIVE STUDIO (file photo)

Sylvan Laker joins U18 AAA Optimist Chiefs as head coach

Cody Reynolds is excited for the new challenge in the Red Deer Midget Hockey League this season

Sylvan Lake’s Cody Reynolds is excited for a new challenge as he takes the head coach reins next season.

Reynolds will be joining Red Deer Midget Hockey League with the Red Deer U18 AAA Optimist Chiefs starting this season.

“Stepping into a role of a head coach and into a new league to me and that sort of thing is going to be very exciting and very fun and a challenge for me personally,” said Reynolds in a phone interview.

He is also looking forward to getting back to focusing on player development as well as making sure the coaching staff is doing everything they can to promote their players.

On the bench he will be joined by some familiar faces in the coaching staff.

Stephen Pattison has been with the Optimist Chiefs for a number of seasons and Reynolds has become acquainted with him through Hockey Alberta and the community over the years.

Fellow Sylvan Laker Tyler Lightbown has worked with Reynolds at the Red Deer College Kings for the past two seasons.

Reynolds had been with the Kings for seven years, but has stepped down from his associate coach role for the head coach position with the Optimist Chiefs.

“I think everybody has their own strengths that they’ll be able to bring to the table and I’m very excited to be working with them and be part of a collaborative group,” Reynolds said, who also runs the Fox Run Hockey Academy.

Moving into this new position and team Reynolds says he will draw from his teaching background as well as from his experience with the Kings and the hockey academy.

“Just having that ability to understand how different players learn and then being able to adapt to that to help them succeed and just the patience, the ability to break things down and explain it at a level that works for that athlete,” said athletic director and Grade 8 teacher.

“With coaching the way it is today so much of it’s teaching and establishing those relationships and being able to identify how students or how athletes learn the best and be able to build them up from there.”

Reynolds also worked with Team Alberta during the WHL Cup, a U16 program, last year.

He is looking forward to working with the group of younger guys and pulling from his past experience as the seasons unfolds to work on developing the players.

As the new season begins later this year he will be ready to put his stamp on the Optimist Chiefs’ program.

Only time will tell what this year’s team will look like as training camp and selection rolls around, but as a coach he is looking to establish the culture they want and build from the ground up.

“For me the biggest thing is just the excitement of a new challenge and the excitement of working with some of these elite athletes that have bright futures and putting together a very competitive team for the league next year.”

hockey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sylvan Lake football worried concussion fears will hurt enrolment

Just Posted

Sylvan Laker joins U18 AAA Optimist Chiefs as head coach

Cody Reynolds is excited for the new challenge in the Red Deer Midget Hockey League this season

Many weddings cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Wedding and Event Planner Lori Angebrandt has tips for couples postponing their nuptials

Sylvan Lake library continuing programming digitally

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library is hosting live story times during the COVID-19 related closure

Sylvan Lake Spray Park reaches fundraising goal with provincial grant

The spray park received a $271,976 grant from the Government of Alberta

Public warned of increase in investment scams

ASC urges caution amidst uptick in COVID-19 related scams

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

UPDATE: City of Wetaskiwin amends plastic bag bylaw amidst COVID-19 pandemic

All City of Wetaskiwin playgrounds are also closed.

67 new cases of COVID-19 declared in Alberta, province total at 486

Currently 21 patients are being treated in hospitals, with 10 in intensive care unit.

Sewing for safety during COVID-19

A Wetaskiwin local is sewing face masks for the vulnerable and front line workers.

Lacombe Big Brothers Big Sisters moves to digital matches due to COVID-19

BBBS facing a $65,000 budget shortfall due to pandemic-related cancellations

COVID-19: Public food donations for hospital staff no longer allowed, AHS says

“The risk is just too great right now”

Local businesses try to find their ‘new normal’ during COVID-19

COVID-19 is pushing local businesses to their breaking point.

Lacombe Police providing tips for local business owners during the COVID-19 pandemic

LPS is requesting complaints that are not of serious nature are made by phone to 403-782-3279

Taking time off work due to COVID-19 now falls under medical leave

New measures come after many businesses layoff staff due to impact of coronavirus

Most Read