Photo Courtesy of the Central Alberta Buccaneers’ Facebook page.

Sylvan Laker named Central Alberta Buccaneers’ head coach

Geoff Rambaut has years of coaching experience under his belt and was once a Buccaneer himself

A Sylvan Laker will be guiding the ship for the Central Alberta Buccaneers this year’s Alberta Football League season.

Geoff Rambaut had suited up for the Buccs in the past for three seasons, but this time he will be on the bench as the head coach.

“I’ve been coaching for quite a long time and always looking to expand my horizons and develop myself as a coach so this was a good opportunity and I was kind of excited to take it on,” said Rambaut in a phone interview.

For the past two years Rambaut has been the head coach for the Sylvan Lake Lions. In the past he has also shared his talents with other Sylvan Lake Minor Football Association teams.

Rambaut says he thought the opportunity was going to be a good challenge.

“There’s a lot of new talent coming into the league as a whole so I think that provides the bigger challenge than taking over a team that’s already found success,” Rambaut explained, adding he is familiar with many of the members currently on the team.

The Buccs have been to the league final multiple times in the past few years and he is hoping new coaching staff with new philosophies will be the final piece to the puzzle.

With him he hopes to bring the mindset of preparing thoroughly and properly for opponents and getting through a long season.

“In Sylvan we tailor all our programs to the types of players that we have and so that’s something that the Buccaneers also do, so I’m very familiar with that,” Rambaut added.

Rambaut is joined by a few fellow Sylvan Lakers who currently play on the team.

“It might be a good opportunity to come watch some good local talent in football close to home,” commented Rambaut.

The AFL season was set to get underway the weekend of May 30, but has been pushed back, tentatively, to June 21 in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Opening weekend could be pushed back again as the situation continues to change.

Central Alberta Football

