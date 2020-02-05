(l-r) Charlie West, Sophie Moffet, Ruby Wynnyk and Halle Murray pose for a photo at Premier Academy in Red Deer on Feb. 3. The four Sylvan Lakers are a part of a cheer team set to compete at Worlds in Florida. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lakers cheer their way to Walt Disney World

The girls’ team, Ivy League, received a bid to the Cheerleading World Championship on Jan. 26

Four Sylvan Lake athletes are heading to the 2020 Cheerleading World Championships at Walt Disney World.

Halle Murray, 11, Charlie West, 12, Ruby Wynnyk, 14, and Sophie Moffet, 15, alongside their Premier Academy Cheerleading and Tumbling’s Ivy League teammates will be the first ever Red Deer team to go to the competition.

The all-girls team has only been practicing together since September, but they will be competing in one of the toughest divisions at Worlds, the Senior 6 Division.

“We knew it would be a challenge because none of the team has gone for a bid to Worlds before and so we knew it would be a challenge, but one we knew they were ready for,” said Riana Luck, who coaches the team alongside Matt Wiggins.

Murray, who has been cheering for nine years, says she feels “really good” about how the team has meshed over the season, while West, with eight years of cheer experience, says she thinks it was good the team got the bid right from the start.

Moffet and Wynnyk have three and four years of cheer under their belts respectively.

The Ivy League received the bid to compete in Worlds at the Cold Snap Cheer competition in Edmonton on Jan. 26.

“Both Matt [Wiggins] and I are super proud of all of them and they’ve all been here for a various number of years, some for a long time, so it’s pretty exciting to see them reach this goal and accomplishment,” Luck said.

In the time leading up to Worlds, April 24-26 the girls say they are going to be putting in lots of practice time, getting into the gym as much as they can and continuing to create that bond with their teammates.

West also said they will be focusing on taking what they can do in the gym to the mat at competition, with Murray adding the aspect of getting comfortable performing in front of crowds.

Coming up at the end of the month the team will be trying to upgrade their bid to one that is partially paid, which would provide $5,000 towards travel expenses.

Moffet, Wynnyk, West and Murray are grateful for the support they have already received from the community in Sylvan Lake.

The team will also be hosting a fundraiser to help raise money for Worlds.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sylvan Lake athlete earns bronze medal in rock climbing

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake’s Visitor Pay Parking on budget in 2019, despite cold summer

The money borrowed to implement the program was also paid off with the 2019 revenue

Sylvan Lakers cheer their way to Walt Disney World

The girls’ team, Ivy League, received a bid to the Cheerleading World Championship on Jan. 26

Annual ladies night raises money for Sylvan Lake library

The sixth annual event served as a fundraiser for the first time and brought in almost $1,000

Poachers fined $2,000 for illegally fishing walleye from Sylvan Lake

Two men were fined and given a fishing suspension for fishing four walleye from Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake Intermunicipal Development Plan with Lacombe County entering final phase of project

IDP is a collaborative effort between the eight municipalities

Chartered flight evacuating Canadians stranded in Wuhan delayed

Ottawa has said more than 300 Canadians have asked for help to leave Wuhan

Flair Airlines touts unlimited travel pass for $700 as competition heats up

Swoop unveiled a so-called loonie sale, offering 100,000 seats for a base fare of $1 before taxes, fees

Crime prevention with Cupid’s touch

Alberta RCMP play cupid with #VehicleValentines

Japan quarantines cruise ship, with 251 Canadians aboard, as toll of new virus grows

The ships are caught up in a global health emergency that seems to worsen by the day

Alberta premier lauds Trudeau after latest Trans Mountain court ruling

The province has pushed for the project as an answer to higher unemployment rates

B.C. First Nations disappointed while industry welcomes Trans Mountain ruling

Lawsuit included Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Squamish Nation, Coldwater Indian Band and a coalition of small First Nations

Teen recovering after Edmonton police shooting during robbery investigation

A confrontation between the teen and police ended with one officer firing his service weapon

Federal appeals court dismisses application challenging Trans Mountain pipeline approval

This challenge was against the second approval

Canadians in Wuhan to be evacuated Thursday, government letter says

The government can’t guarantee that everyone who is eligible will be able to board the plane

Most Read