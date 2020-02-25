Colton Ferguson, Tosh Marshall, Justin St. Germain, Josh St. Germain and Travis St. Germain pose for a photo in matching North American Indigenous Games sweaters. The group will be attending the NAIG as part of Team Alberta’s boys U16 lacrosse roster. Photo Submitted.

Sylvan Lakers heading to North American Indigenous Games

A coach and four players will be taking the trip to Halifax, N.S. in July to compete in lacrosse

Five Sylvan Lakers will be representing Team Alberta at the North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) this summer.

The four athletes and coach will make the trip to Halifax, N.S. to compete in lacrosse this summer, July 12-18.

Colton Ferguson, Tosh Marshall, Justin St. Germain and Josh St. Germain are the four Sylvan Lakers on the boys U16 Team Alberta roster.

Travis St. Germain, one of the team’s three coaches, says the team of players from all over Alberta has been picked for about nine months and has been practicing about once a month.

“We’ve been super fortunate this way that we’ve had months and months and months to get to know these kids,” said Sylvan Lake’s St. Germain. “We’ve sent them to a little 4-on-4 tournament where they built a bunch of friendships, so they’re already coming together as a group really well.”

He added the players have never been to these games before, and a lot of them have never been to national level competition.

“I haven’t attended the games before, going on hearsay from what people that have been there before think we’re definitely in the run for a medal, so that’s pretty exciting,” said St. Germain, adding the Sylvan Lake players are “high end athletes” and “darn good players.”

During registration the Alberta Lacrosse Association asks players if they have any Indigenous history and anyone who signifies they do can be reached out to during the tryout period.

St. Germain says numbers at this year’s tryouts were good, but they still notice a lot of athletes do not come forward as Indigenous.

He explained the NAIG consists of a multitude of sports and that youth who can prove Indigenous ancestry should go out and try out to get these experiences.

“It’s way bigger than I ever thought it was and honestly until two years ago I didn’t know this existed,” said St. Germain. “I think it’s going to be a life changing thing for some of these kids to see sport at this level.”

The first ever NAIG was held in Edmonton in 1990, and the games have been held about every three years since then.

St. Germain says the experience is to build the life-long bonds, build character and see things at a level they may have never seen otherwise.

“Hopefully we do well, even if we don’t they’ve built friendships and they’re having fun so it’s already a win,” said St. Germain, adding he and the other two coaches are all on the same page with that outlook.

“… When kids have fun and they make friends they tend to win games, honestly,” continued St. Germain.

The boys U16 team have already started working on their fundraising and sponsorship efforts through team efforts and FlipGive to help cut some of the costs.

So far the boys have sold beef jerky and hoodies, and the Sylvan Lake boys are looking to hold a bottle drive.

St. Germain says anyone interested in sponsorship or donating can contact him at president@sylvanlakelacrosse.com.

Team Alberta will also be sending a boys U19 and a girls U19 team to compete in lacrosse at the NAIG.

North American Indigenous Games

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Los Angeles honours Kobe Bryant and daughter with public memorial

Just Posted

These Kids Were Made For Singin’ and That’s Just What They’ll Do!

HJ Cody prepares for its fall musical “Peace, Love and Music: A 1960s Music Revue”

Sylvan Lakers heading to North American Indigenous Games

A coach and four players will be taking the trip to Halifax, N.S. in July to compete in lacrosse

Sylvan Lake welcomes two new doctors

Dr’s Biana Manchik and Andrew Schwartz are the two new doctors practicing at Sylvan Medical Center

Second catholic elementary school years away for Sylvan Lake

A request has been put in for two portables for École Our Lady of the Rosary’s population growth

Sylvan Lake Wranglers lead series with two overtime wins

The Wranglers are playing the Red Deer Vipers in the division semi-finals of the HJHL

VIDEO: Province’s top court sides with Alberta on federal carbon tax

Today’s decision is the first to side with a province against the federal government

Trudeau revisits blackface embarrassment during Black History Month

Photos and a video of Trudeau wearing makeup to darken his skin surfaced during last fall’s election campaign

Father and two children, from Southern Alberta, killed in fatal crash in B.C.

The single vehicle crash occured near Kamloops on Highway 5A

Teck CEO says Frontier withdrawal a result of tensions over climate, reconciliation

Don Lindsay speaks at mining conference, a day after announcing suspension of oilsands project

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes in landmark #MeToo trial

The cases against the Hollywood mogul started the #MeToo movement

CRA puts focus on paper returns as tax-filing season opens

The federal tax collector expects to handle about two million paper returns this calendar year out of roughly 26 million filings

Teck withdraws application for Frontier mine, citing discourse over climate change

The Vancouver-based company said it will take a $1.13-billion writedown on the Frontier project in Alberta

Violent ends to past Indigenous protests haunt Trudeau government

Trudeau adopted a more assertive tone Friday, insisting the barricade must come down

Blockades remain in place as Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs returning to B.C.

Hereditary Chief Woos said they are ready to engage in nation-to-nation talks with the B.C.

Most Read